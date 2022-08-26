Ferdy Sambo Dishonorably Discharged 

Police general Ferdy Sambo follows ethics hearing at the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta on August 25, 2022. (Videography)

Jakarta. Top policeman Insp. Gen. Ferdy Sambo was handed dishonorable discharge early on Friday after he was found guilty of a serious ethics violation by the misconduct tribunal related to the murder of another officer.

Ferdy is accused of ordering the murder of Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat at his official residence in South Jakarta on July 8.

The ethics hearing runs parallel with the criminal investigation in which Ferdy is awaiting trial.

The marathon tribunal, which lasted for about 17 hours, heard testimonies from 15 witnesses of mostly police officers.

He was fired only two days after National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo refused to accept his resignation pending the internal hearing.

Despite his will to leave the institution, Ferdy immediately requested an appeal against his dismissal.

“As we have stated in this hearing, I admit wrongdoings and regret all the damages I have inflicted to the National Police,” Ferdy told the ethics board.

“But allow me to lodge an appeal and I can assure you that I will accept any verdict from the appeal tribunal.”

Ferdy and four other suspects in the case are charged with premeditated murder which carries the death sentence.

He served as the head of the profession and security division at the National Police headquarters when the murder took place.

Yosua was shot to death by Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer allegedly after he was caught harassing Ferdy’s wife, Putri Candrawathi, according to the police investigation.

Richard and Putri have been named suspects along with Brigadier Ricky Rizal and Ferdy’s personal assistant identified as Kuat Ma’ruf.