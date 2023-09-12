Ferdy Sambo Transferred to Cibinong Prison

Jakarta. Former police general Ferdy Sambo, who was convicted of murdering a subordinate, has been transferred from Salemba prison in Jakarta to Cibinong Penitentiary in West Java after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction, an official announced on Tuesday.

Ferdy was found guilty of the murder of low-ranking officer Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat and was initially sentenced to death by the South Jakarta District Court. However, following his appeal, the Supreme Court commuted the sentence to life imprisonment last month.

Two other convicts in the same case, Kuat Ma’ruf and Ricky Rizal, were also relocated to Cibinong Penitentiary. Ricky is serving an eight-year prison term, while Kuat will spend the next 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of assisting Ferdy in the murder.

Ferdy's wife, Putri Candrawathi, who was found guilty of being an accessory to the murder, was transferred from Pondok Bambu Women’s Prison in Jakarta to Tangerang Women’s Prison in Banten to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

"On August 29, Ferdy Sambo and his fellow convicts were transferred to Cibinong Penitentiary, while Putri Candrawathi was moved to Tangerang Women’s Prison to undergo the correctional program," Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the Justice Ministry’s Correctional Directorate General, said in a statement.

Ferdy, who held the rank of inspector general with the National Police, was convicted of orchestrating and ordering the murder of Yosua on July 8, 2022.

The motive for the murder was allegedly Yosua's supposed sexual assault of Ferdy's wife. Yosua was shot multiple times at close range inside Ferdy's official residence in South Jakarta. Ferdy was also found guilty of obstruction of justice.

The court ruled that Ferdy had failed to provide evidence supporting his claim that his wife suffered sexual harassment from Yosua.

The convicted shooter, Richard Eliezer, received a relatively short sentence of 18 months from the district court after pleading guilty and cooperating as a whistleblower during the trials against other defendants. He did not appeal his sentence.

