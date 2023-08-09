Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment

Muhammad Aulia
August 8, 2023 | 9:54 pm
SHARE
Former police officers Ferdy Sambo, left, and Hendra Kurniawan, center, leave the South Jakarta District Court after a hearing on January 27, 2023. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Former police officers Ferdy Sambo, left, and Hendra Kurniawan, center, leave the South Jakarta District Court after a hearing on January 27, 2023. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Supreme Court has commuted the death sentence handed earlier to former police general Ferdy Sambo to a life sentence for murdering a subordinate, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The panel of Supreme Court justices voted to commute the sentence 3:2 although they all agreed to uphold the premeditated murder conviction.

“Two judges have presented dissenting opinions,” Supreme Court spokesman Sobandi told reporters at his office in Jakarta.

The panel comprises presiding judge Suhadi and four members including Suharto, Jupriyadi, Desnayeti, and Yohanes Priyana. Jupriyadi and Desnayeti are the two justices with the dissenting opinion, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Three other defendants in the murder case also had their prison sentences reduced by the Supreme Court. It halved the prison sentence of Ferdy’s wife Putri Candrawathi from originally 20 years.

The prison sentence of former police officer Ricky Rizal was reduced from 13 years to eight while Ferdy’s personal assistant Kuat Ma’ruf also got his sentence cut by five years to 10.

Both men were convicted of becoming complicit in the murder.

The convicted shooter, Richard Eliezer, was sentenced to only 18 months by the district court after he pleaded guilty and agreed to become a whistleblower during the trials against other defendants. Richard didn’t appeal his sentence.

Ferdy was an inspector general with the National Police when he plotted and ordered the July 8, 2022 murder of his own subordinate Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, who Ferdy accused of sexually attacking his wife that became a motive for the murder, according to court documents.

The unarmed victim was shot multiple times at close range inside Ferdy’s official residence in South Jakarta. In addition to premeditated murder, Ferdy was also found guilty of obstruction of justice.

He was sentenced to death on February 13 by the South Jakarta District Court, with the judge saying there was no evidence to support his claim that Yosua had committed sexual violence against his wife. Two months later, the Jakarta High Court upheld the death sentence for Ferdy.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU
News 8 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU

 The EU, Indonesia, and fellow palm oil producer Malaysia recently agreed to establish an ad hoc joint task force on the EUDR.
Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment
News 10 hours ago

Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment

 Three other defendants in the murder case also had their prison sentences reduced by the Supreme Court.
OJK, Cambodia's FSA Enhance Collaboration in Financial Supervision Responsibilities
Business 14 hours ago

OJK, Cambodia's FSA Enhance Collaboration in Financial Supervision Responsibilities

 a memorandum of understanding for this bilateral partnership was signed in Phnom Penh on Monday.
CMK, Bridestory Launch Reality Show
Special Updates 14 hours ago

CMK, Bridestory Launch Reality Show "The Secret Proposal"

 CMK recently teamed up with Bridestory to launch the reality show “The Secret Proposal”.
ASEAN Poised to Be World’s Fourth-Largest Economy in 2030
Business 17 hours ago

ASEAN Poised to Be World’s Fourth-Largest Economy in 2030

 ASEAN is on track to be in the world's top 4 largest economies, just behind the US, China, and India.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
1
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
2
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
3
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
4
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
5
Jokowi Inaugurates Indonesia's Largest Indoor Stadium Ahead of FIBA World Cup
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED