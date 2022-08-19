Ferdy Sambo’s Wife Named Murder Suspect

Jakarta. The high-profile murder case that sees high-ranking police officer Ferdy Sambo as the key suspect took a new twist on Friday as his wife is also charged with premeditated murder which carries the maximum punishment of death.

The couple is accused of plotting the murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, who worked as an assistant for Ferdy before his death.

Advertisement

Ferdy’s wife Putri Candrawati was named a suspect after investigators examined footage from a security camera at the murder scene in South Jakarta, police confirmed during a press conference at the National Police headquarters.

In the footage, Putri is seen around the murder scene and “did things that became part of the murder plot of Brigadier Yosua,” Brig. Gen. Andi Rian Djajadi, the National Police’s director of the general crime division, told the conference.

"It’s called circumstantial evidence or indirect evidence that shows PC was at the scene," Andi said, calling the suspect by her initials.

Putri was not immediately detained after she showed a doctor's order for bed rest, the officer said.

According to the investigation result, Yosua was killed at Ferdy’s official residence in Duren Tiga housing complex, South Jakarta on July 8. But it took three days until police announced his death and falsely claimed that Yosua died in a shootout after allegedly being caught harassing Putri.

Amid public outrage and legal resistance from Yosua’s family, the National Police set up a special team to launch a new investigation led by Comr. Gen. Agung Budi Maryoto, who is also the head of the internal oversight body, and Yosua’s remains were exhumed for a second autopsy.

Ferdy is accused of plotting the murder and ordering another assistant, Second Patrolman Richard Elizier, to shoot Yosua.

Ferdy also allegedly fired Yosua’s gun at the wall to stage the murder scene as if the victim had died in a shootout, according to earlier police statements.