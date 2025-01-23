Feud Between Minister Satryo and Staff Resolved Peacefully

Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro speaking to reporters at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Aep Sopandi)
Jakarta. The feud between Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Sumantri Brodjonegoro and his staff has been resolved amicably, a senior official confirmed on Wednesday.

Minister Satryo faced calls to resign after allegations surfaced that he dismissed several key staff members without notice and exhibited a “bad temper.” A voice recording circulated online earlier this week, purportedly capturing the minister verbally and physically confronting a worker over water supply issues at his official residence.

Satryo defended his actions, claiming that he only reassigned several staff members rather than firing them.

Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Pratikno said Satryo and his staff held a meeting to address the tensions and reached a mutual understanding. Both parties agreed to resolve the issue internally and avoid taking legal action.

“I’ve met with Minister Satryo and representatives of the employees. Both parties agreed to improve communication and not prolong this issue. So, this matter is considered resolved,” Pratikno said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

Pratikno explained that the meeting clarified accusations of Satryo’s alleged misconduct and the parties agreed to handle future concerns through better communication.

“Everything is settled, and there’s no issue anymore,” he added.

Pratikno said the rotation of employees at the ministry is a routine organizational procedure. Promotions and transfers will continue to follow established guidelines and be conducted transparently.

“Employee rotations and transfers have happened before, and they will continue through organizational mechanisms that are discussed openly,” he said.

On Monday, dozens of employees from the ministry staged a demonstration in the building lobby on Pintu Senayan Street, Central Jakarta. As Satryo’s vehicle passed by, they chanted “Resign!” in protest against what they perceived as the minister’s arrogance and harsh treatment of staff.

Satryo attributed the protest to a large-scale reshuffle within the ministry, which he said was necessary due to the separation of responsibilities among the ministries overseeing education, science, and culture.

