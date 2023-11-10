FIFA President Gianni Infantino Receives Civilian Award from Indonesian Government

Jakarta. Gianni Infantino, the President of the world football governing body FIFA, was honored on Friday with the Bintang Pratama Award, the third-highest civilian award in Indonesia.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo presented the award during a ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta, recognizing Infantino’s significant support for the development of Indonesian football.

The presidential decree outlining the award decision describes Infantino as "a foreign national who has made a significant contribution to Indonesia."

Under Infantino’s leadership, FIFA promptly responded to the tragic incident at Kanjuruhan Stadium, where at least 130 people lost their lives in a crush in the East Java town of Malang in October of last year. FIFA also offered assistance and supervision to enhance stadium safety measures in Indonesia.

In September, the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) announced that FIFA had agreed to provide $5.5 million in assistance for the construction of an integrated football training center in the future national capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan.

Infantino’s visit to Indonesia coincided with the opening of the U-17 World Cup, which took place in four cities.

"The Indonesian government extends our highest appreciation to the contribution of FIFA and President Gianni to the development of Indonesian football. Their guidance and trust in Indonesia build a new spirit and culture in our football-loving communities," PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir said.

