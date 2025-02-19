Fire Breaks Out at Gojek Office in Pasaraya Blok M, No Casualties Reported

Jakarta. A fire broke out at the ride-hailing company Gojek's office on the seventh floor of Pasaraya Blok M in Melawai, South Jakarta, on Wednesday, allegedly due to a malfunctioning air conditioner blower.

The South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency responded swiftly, deploying seven units and 25 personnel to the scene. The fire was reported at 1:16 p.m. local time, according to the agency's head, Syamsul Huda.

"The fire occurred at Gojek's office on the seventh floor of Pasaraya Blok M, located at Jalan Iskandarsyah II No. 2, Melawai, Kebayoran Baru," Syamsul said.

Kusnanto, an officer on duty, confirmed that the affected area was limited to the office space on the seventh floor.

The building is now in the cooling-down phase, and no casualties have been reported. Authorities are still assessing the cause of the fire, damages, and potential losses.

The incident caused temporary panic as employees evacuated the building, but the situation was quickly brought under control by emergency responders.

Gojek is the ride-hailing arm of tech conglomerate GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (IDX: GOTO).

