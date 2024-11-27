Fire Breaks Out at Gyukaku Restaurant in Grand Indonesia Mall

Jakarta. A fire broke out at the Gyukaku restaurant on the 3A floor of Grand Indonesia Mall, one of Jakarta's largest shopping centers, in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

The police temporarily diverted traffic around the area to facilitate firefighting efforts. Through its Twitter account, the Traffic Management Center (TMC) of the Jakarta Metro Police advised the public to avoid the HM Saleh Street area heading toward KH Mas Mansyur Street in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, due to the traffic diversion.

The Head of the Fire and Rescue Agency, Satriadi Gunawan, confirmed that the fire occurred at 01:00 p.m. and was extinguished 40 minutes later.

A total of 13 fire trucks and 52 personnel were deployed to handle the situation. Satriadi said that although the fire had been extinguished by the restaurant's team, firefighters were still in the cooling process.

"We are still in the process of extinguishing. The internal team has already put out the fire. Now, it’s just the cooling process," Satriadi said.

As of now, Satriadi has not provided further information regarding the cause of the fire. There were no casualties.

