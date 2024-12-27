Fire Destroys 11 Vessels Docked at Tegal Port

Tegal. A massive fire broke out at the main port in Tegal, Central Java, early on Friday, destroying at least 11 vessels anchored in the dockyard.

Fire Department officials reported that the blaze began at approximately 3:15 a.m., quickly spreading across the dockyard and sending thick black smoke into the air.

Dozens of fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, but efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered due to the vessels being docked in close proximity to one another.

"The fire started around 3 a.m., and at least 11 vessels were destroyed," said an eyewitness, Untung, who was present at the scene. "I don’t know what caused the fire."

As of now, local officials have not released an official statement regarding the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A port in Tegal, Central Java, is engulfed in flames, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Pranoto Susilo)

