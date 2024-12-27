Fire Destroys Dozens of Used TransJakarta Buses at West Jakarta Depot

Jakarta. A fire broke out at a TransJakarta depot in Cengkareng, West Jakarta, on Monday afternoon, destroying dozens of unused buses stored at the facility.

The depot is located adjacent to the West Jakarta Transportation Department office. Witnesses said the blaze, which started around 3 p.m., reduced at least 50 decommissioned buses to ashes.

The Jakarta Fire Department deployed 18 fire trucks and 90 personnel to the scene. However, the presence of flammable materials and strong winds allowed the fire to spread rapidly before it could be brought under control.

“There was welding work being carried out at the site, and sparks likely ignited flammable materials, sparking the fire,” said Syarifuddin, head of operations at the West Jakarta Fire Department.

The tightly packed arrangement of buses enabled the flames to quickly engulf the vehicles. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within an hour.

No injuries were reported in the incident.



