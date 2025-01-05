Firefighters Capture Large Monitor Lizard in Sulawesi Neighborhood

Parepare, South Sulawesi. Firefighters successfully captured a large monitor lizard that had wandered into a neighborhood in the South Sulawesi town of Parepare on Saturday, causing alarm among residents.

The monitor lizard, measuring approximately 2 meters in length and weighing around 15 kilograms, created panic in a housing complex in Lapadde, Ujung District. Residents claimed the reptile had been preying on pets and chickens, prompting them to call the fire department.

The capture operation drew a large crowd as residents watched the drama unfold. Initially, the monitor lizard evaded capture by retreating into an underground water tunnel.

“We used a pipe to force it out and managed to capture it in an open area,” said Muhtar, a firefighter involved in the operation. “Its size is remarkable. This may be the largest and oldest monitor lizard we’ve ever caught.”

The fire department plans to release the reptile in a forested area far from human settlements to ensure it does not return to residential areas, Muhtar added.

Known for their large size, sharp claws, and muscular bodies, monitor lizards can range from less than 20 centimeters to over 3 meters in length, depending on the species.

These reptiles are carnivorous and opportunistic feeders, preying on small mammals, birds, insects, and even carrion. Some species, like the water monitor (Varanus salvator), are semi-aquatic and can thrive in urban areas, where they may scavenge for food in trash or hunt smaller animals.

Despite their intimidating appearance, monitor lizards are generally shy and prefer to avoid human contact. However, their presence in populated areas can lead to conflicts, especially when they target livestock or pets.

Monitor lizards are protected under Indonesian law, as they play an essential role in their ecosystems by controlling pest populations. Indonesia also has the natural habitat for Komodo Dragons which have the biggest size in the monitor lizard family.



