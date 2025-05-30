First Ministerial Office Buildings Completed in Indonesia’s Future Capital Nusantara

East Kalimantan. Several ministerial office buildings in Nusantara, Indonesia’s future capital, have been completed, marking a significant milestone in the government’s relocation plan. The newly constructed complex is designed to accommodate up to 1,375 civil servants.

According to Ari Asmoko, Director of Operations at state-owned construction firm Waskita Karya, the Rp 902.6 billion ($55.3 million) project is now in the maintenance phase and ready for use.

“The construction of the Coordinating Ministry Office Complex 3 serves as essential supporting infrastructure for government operations in Nusantara,” Ari said on Friday, as quoted by Antara. “Civil servants will begin occupying this building during the early stages of the capital’s development.”

The office complex includes four towers, a multifunctional hall, and a 254-meter-long skywalk, along with parking facilities for 120 cars and hundreds of bicycles and motorcycles.

A day earlier, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Nusantara Capital Authority Head Basuki Hadimuljono visited key development sites in North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regencies, observing the progress firsthand.

During the visit, Gibran emphasized the importance of completing core government infrastructure to lay the foundation for future governance in Nusantara.

The government is aiming for a gradual completion of all essential infrastructure to support the phased relocation of central government activities.

The visit also underscored the need for strong inter-agency collaboration, positioning Nusantara as a symbol of Indonesia’s progress and national unity.

Gibran reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring that the development of the new capital remains on schedule and aligned with its vision of becoming a modern, smart, and sustainable hub for national administration.

