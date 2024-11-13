Five Arrested in Human Kidney Trafficking Scheme to India at Juanda Airport

The Jakarta Globe
November 13, 2024 | 11:03 am
SHARE
Passengers check in at Terminal 2 of Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (ANTARA FOTO/Umarul Faruq).
Passengers check in at Terminal 2 of Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (ANTARA FOTO/Umarul Faruq).

Jakarta. The Indonesian Military has thwarted a human kidney trafficking syndicate involving several individuals attempting to depart from Juanda Airport in Surabaya to New Delhi, India on Saturday.

According to Colonel Dani Achnisundani, Commander of the Juanda Naval Airbase, the case was uncovered during an immigration inspection of 31-year-old Indonesian citizen AFH, who claimed he was traveling to New Delhi, India, to treat his wife for a skin condition.

AFH was scheduled to fly from Surabaya to Kuala Lumpur and then connect to flight OD-205 from Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi.

"However, immigration officers discovered evidence of a planned kidney transplant during an inspection of AFH's documents," Dani told Beritabali.com on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The documents on AFH’s phone revealed consultations with urology specialists and a kidney transplant expert, as well as conversations linked to a kidney trafficking transaction in India.

Following further investigation, five individuals were identified as being involved: AFH, along with AW, 28, MBA. 29, RA, 29, and NIA, 28, all Indonesian citizens. Authorities discovered the syndicate planned to sell a kidney for Rp 600 million ($38,000).

"Immigration officers gathered the five individuals for further questioning at the Class I Special Immigration Office in Surabaya," Dani said.

The suspects were handed over to the East Java Police for further investigation, and authorities are working with the East Java Police's General Criminal Investigation Directorate to uncover a larger network.

The five suspects face charges under the Health Law, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison or a fine of up to Rp 2 billion.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Petrosea Has Bright Future Ahead with $1.4 Billion Mining Contract
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Petrosea Has Bright Future Ahead with $1.4 Billion Mining Contract

 This amount represents 60 percent of the company’s total contract backlog for 2023, which is $2.3 billion.
Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
News 3 hours ago

Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded

 The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki has caused widespread flight cancellations and delays at Lombok and Bali international airports.
Biden Supports Indonesia’s OECD Bid as Prabowo Seeks BRICS
News 3 hours ago

Biden Supports Indonesia’s OECD Bid as Prabowo Seeks BRICS

 As Indonesia seeks a seat in the China-dominated BRICS, Biden told Prabowo the US would support Indonesia's OECD membership bid.
TNI Forms Task Force to Tackle Online Gambling Involving 4,000 Personnel
News 4 hours ago

TNI Forms Task Force to Tackle Online Gambling Involving 4,000 Personnel

 The Indonesian Military (TNI) has formed a task force to monitor and address the involvement of its personnel in online gambling
Mount Lewotobi Eruption Causes Flight Disruptions, Minor Impact on Bali Tourism
News 4 hours ago

Mount Lewotobi Eruption Causes Flight Disruptions, Minor Impact on Bali Tourism

 The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, has not significantly affected Bali’s tourism sector
News Index

Most Popular

KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
1
KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
2
Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked
3
Prabowo: 'We Were Shocked They Tried to Assassinate You,' in Congratulatory Call with Trump
4
Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership
5
Prabowo Tells US Investors He Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED