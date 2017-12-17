Five Companies Named Suspects in Illegal Tin Mining Scandal

Aerial view of an old tin mining area on Belitung Island in Bangka-Belitung Province. (Antara Photo/Nova Wahyudi)
Jakarta. Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin announced on Thursday that five companies have been named corporate criminal suspects for their alleged involvement in an illegal tin mining scandal.

The companies -- Refined Bangka Tin (RBT), Stanindo Inti Perkasa (SIP), Tinindo Internusa (TIN), Sariguna Binasentosa, and Venus Inti Perkasa (VIP) -- are accused of processing and trading tin illegally mined from concessions owned by state-owned tin miner Timah between 2015 and 2022.

“We have launched a criminal investigation into this case,” Burhanuddin said during a press conference in Jakarta.

The illegal mining activities have reportedly caused state losses totaling Rp 300 trillion ($18.5 billion). This includes Rp 271.1 trillion in environmental damages, Rp 26.5 trillion in potential revenue losses for Timah, and Rp 2.3 trillion in financial losses related to smelting costs, according to state auditors.

Burhanuddin said that prosecutors will seek financial compensation from the five companies, with estimated liabilities as follows:

  • Refined Bangka Tin: Rp 38.5 trillion
  • Stanindo Inti Perkasa: Rp 24.3 trillion
  • Tinindo Internusa: Rp 23.6 trillion
  • Sariguna Binasentosa: Rp 23.6 trillion
  • Venus Inti Perkasa: Rp 42 trillion

Burhanuddin emphasized the severe environmental damage caused by the illegal mining activities. “The massive environmental destruction on Bangka Island is so significant that it’s visible from above when you’re aboard a plane,” he said.

The scandal has led to the arrest and conviction of more than 20 suspects, all of whom have received prison sentences and hefty financial penalties.

Among the prominent convicts are business tycoon Harvey Moeis and RBT CEO Suparta. Harvey was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and fined Rp 210 billion ($13 million). If the penalty is unpaid, his personal assets will be seized, or his prison term will be extended by an additional two years.

Suparta received an eight-year prison sentence and was ordered to pay a massive fine of Rp 4.57 trillion ($282.8 million).
 

