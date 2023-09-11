Five Detained in Jakarta for Production and Distribution of Pornographic Videos

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police have taken four men and one woman into custody, charging them with the production and distribution of explicit adult content.

Law enforcement officials are actively seeking at least 11 other women who are believed to have been featured in the clandestinely produced videos linked to this group, an officer said on Monday.

The primary suspect, identified only by the initial 'I,' is suspected to be the director behind the production of these adult videos. He operates a website for streaming the explicit content, according to Chief Comr. Ade Safri Simanjuntak, the director of the special crime division with the Jakarta Police.

Among the other suspects are three men who played critical roles in the production process: a cameraman, a movie editor, and a sound effect technician.

Advertisement

Read More: Couple Jailed for Producing Pornographic Video

"The fifth suspect, identified as 'SE,' served as the group's secretary and also participated as a female performer in the videos they created," Ade said during a news conference held at the metropolitan police headquarters,

All of the suspects are facing charges under both the Pornography Law and the Electronic Information and Transaction Law, according to the officer.

Further investigations have unveiled the extent of the covert adult content industry, involving a total of 12 female performers and five male performers.

"We have apprehended one female performer and are actively expanding our investigation to locate and interview the remaining 11 individuals. Additionally, we are looking into the involvement of five male performers as part of our inquiry," he said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: