Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Five Die after Plane Hits Hangar in Poland

Associated Press
July 18, 2023 | 2:33 pm
SHARE
The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar after it crashed there in bad weather killing several people and injuring others, at a sky-diving center in Chrcynno, central Poland, on Monday, July 17, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar after it crashed there in bad weather killing several people and injuring others, at a sky-diving center in Chrcynno, central Poland, on Monday, July 17, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Warsaw. Five people were killed and eight others were injured Monday when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a sky diving center during bad weather, authorities said.

The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland, firefighters spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said.

An additional eight people were injured, two of them seriously, police said. A child was among the injured, the provincial governor, Sylwester Dabrowski, said.

Chrcynno is about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Warsaw.

Advertisement

Firefighters and airborne ambulances took the injured to hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area.

Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters.

Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.

It was the worst accident related to skydiving in Poland since 2014, when 11 people were killed in a crash of a small plane in Topolow, near the southern city of Czestochowa.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Court Orders Graft Trial against Johnny Plate to Proceed
News 2 hours ago

Court Orders Graft Trial against Johnny Plate to Proceed

 Prosecutors said the internet infrastructure graft scandal inflicted a loss of Rp 8 trillion ($533.7 million) on the state.
Five Die after Plane Hits Hangar in Poland
News 4 hours ago

Five Die after Plane Hits Hangar in Poland

 The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland.
Tech Giants Pay Indonesia $886M in Digital Taxes in 3.5 Years
Tech 5 hours ago

Tech Giants Pay Indonesia $886M in Digital Taxes in 3.5 Years

 The government implements an 11 percent value-added tax on the sales of "digital products" by technology companies to Indonesian consumers.
KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China
News 6 hours ago

KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China

 The KPK alleges the smuggling of nickel ores from January 2020-June 2022 based on data from the Chinese customs office’s website.
Luhut Calls World Bank's Logistics Performance Index Unfair
Business 6 hours ago

Luhut Calls World Bank's Logistics Performance Index Unfair

 Luhut says the World Bank LPI index lacks an apple-to-apple comparison as other economies do not have as many ports.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal
1
4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal
2
Cabinet Shake-Up Introduces New Communication Minister, Deputies
3
PTPP, Adhi Karya Win $540M Railway Project in Philippines
4
Indonesia Books Trade Surplus for 38 Months in a Row
5
Jokowi Urges Swift Resumption of Internet Project after Appointing New Minister
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED