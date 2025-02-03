Five Indonesians Arrested in Malaysia over Fatal Stabbing of Compatriot

Jakarta. Malaysian police have arrested five Indonesian nationals in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow Indonesian at a palm oil plantation in New Paloh Village, Kluang District, Johor.

Kluang Police Chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the suspects, all aged between 20 and 31, were taken into custody around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

“On Saturday, at about 9.36 a.m., the Kluang Police Headquarters received information about a foreigner, in his 30s, who was brought to the Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital and confirmed dead from a stab wound to the left chest,” Bahrin was quoted as saying by Bernama News Agency.

Following the report, a joint team from the Johor Police Headquarters' Special Investigation Department, the Kluang Criminal Investigation Division, and officers from the Paloh Police Station conducted a raid and arrested the five suspects in the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Bahrin added that none of the suspects have prior criminal records, and all tested negative for drugs.

The identities of both the suspects and the victim have not yet been released.

Read More: Police Thwart Tin Sand Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: