Five Papua Rebels Renounce Armed Struggle, Pledge Allegiance to Indonesia

Philyons K Liliefna
June 20, 2025 | 1:09 pm
Five former members of the Free Papua Movement (OPM) arrive at a hotel in Sorong, Southwest Papua, to surrender to authorities and pledge allegiance to the Republic of Indonesia, Friday, June 20, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Philyons Liliefna)
Sorong. In a rare and symbolic gesture, five members of a separatist group linked to the Free Papua Movement (OPM) laid down their arms and pledged allegiance to the Republic of Indonesia in a ceremony held Friday in Sorong, the capital of Southwest Papua province.

The former rebels, all from Maybrat Regency, participated in the ceremony alongside members of the national legislature, regional officials, and community leaders. The event was held at a hotel in a deliberately informal and reconciliatory setting, signaling a shift in the government's approach to resolving longstanding tensions in Papua.

They were accompanied by a local religious figure and Frits Ramandey, head of the Papua Human Rights Commission, both of whom have advocated for reintegration and dialogue over military confrontation.

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says
Southwest Papua Governor Elisa Kambu and Maybrat Regent Ferdinando Solossa welcomed the former combatants and stressed the importance of peace and reconciliation. The five, whose identities weren't disclosed, had previously been on Indonesia’s wanted list for their alleged involvement in several attacks, including the deadly assault on a military post in South Maybrat District in January 2021 that klled four Indonesian soldiers.

“For a long time, the government has relied on a security-centered approach in Papua. But now is the time to prioritize a humanitarian and prosperity-based strategy,” said Andreas Hugo Pareira, chairman of Commission VIII in the House of Representatives. “Reintegration must be inclusive -- involving indigenous communities, local authorities, and traditional leaders. We must see them not as enemies, but as our brothers.”

A Complex Legacy of Conflict
Papua, Indonesia’s easternmost region, has endured decades of unrest rooted in historical, political, and cultural grievances. The region was incorporated into Indonesia following a controversial UN-supervised referendum in 1969 known as the Act of Free Choice, which has since been contested by many Papuans and international observers.

Since then, the Free Papua Movement and other separatist factions have waged a low-intensity insurgency, demanding independence and accusing Jakarta of marginalization and human rights abuses. In response, Indonesian security forces have maintained a strong presence in the region, often resulting in violent clashes.

Rebels Kill Two Police Officers in Papua Motorcycle Ambush

Despite these tensions, recent years have seen renewed efforts to adopt a more holistic approach to peace -- focusing on dialogue, infrastructure development, and social inclusion. The central government has split the region to six provinces from previously two to allow smoother coordination with the local governments and ensure equal distribution of economic opportunities and infrastructure development.

The defection of the five rebels is seen as a modest but encouraging sign that some segments of the separatist movement may be open to reintegration under the right conditions.

As part of the reintegration program, the provincial government has committed to providing vocational training, access to formal education, and social welfare assistance to help former rebels rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities.

“We are determined to offer them a dignified future,” said Governor Kambu. 
 

