Five Rehabilitated Orangutans Released into the Wild in Central Kalimantan

Antara
May 23, 2025 | 8:22 am
Wildlife officials release orangutans from a cage in Central Kalimantan, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Central Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency)
Wildlife officials release orangutans from a cage in Central Kalimantan, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Central Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency)

Jakarta. Wildlife authorities in Central Kalimantan have released five rehabilitated orangutans back into their natural habitat, marking another milestone in Indonesia’s ongoing efforts to protect its endangered wildlife and restore forest ecosystems.

The release was carried out by the Central Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), the Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park Authority, and the Borneo Orangutan Survival (BOS) Foundation.

BKSDA Head Andi Muhammad Kadafi said the initiative reflects not just a conservation obligation, but also a moral, ecological, and constitutional responsibility in safeguarding Indonesia's biodiversity.

“Releasing orangutans is a vital part of sustainable and equitable national development. Conservation and habitat restoration must be strengthened alongside efforts to improve community welfare and protect ecosystem functions,” Andi said, as quoted by Antara on Thursday.

The orangutans -- three females and two males -- had undergone extensive rehabilitation at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center before being deemed fit for release.

Symbolic Timing and Government Support
Central Kalimantan Governor Agustiar Sabran said the release symbolizes the province’s commitment to conservation, coinciding with both National Awakening Day and the upcoming 68th anniversary of Central Kalimantan Province on May 23.

“This isn’t just about returning animals to the wild -- it shows our commitment to preserving Central Kalimantan’s natural heritage,” Agustiar said.

“In line with our theme ‘Central Kalimantan, the Future of Indonesia,’ environmental protection and wildlife conservation are at the heart of our sustainable development vision.”

He called on the public to actively support conservation efforts and become stewards of the environment.

Persada Agussetia Sitepu, Head of the Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park Authority, said the release is part of a broader ecological recovery initiative and a testament to the park's role in preserving vital forest ecosystems.

“Orangutans are a keystone species, essential for maintaining the balance of Kalimantan’s forests,” he said.

“Conservation areas like Bukit Baka Bukit Raya are not just sanctuaries for wildlife -- they are also places for learning, reflection, and building a deeper connection with nature. It’s a legacy we must protect for future generations.”

Beyond Species Conservation
Jamartin Sihite, Chairperson of the BOS Foundation, emphasized that orangutan conservation goes far beyond saving a single species.

“It’s about restoring entire ecosystems, raising awareness, and fostering harmony between humans and nature,” she said.

“This release is the result of collaborative work among stakeholders -- government bodies, conservation organizations, businesses, and the global community. It represents not only the return of five orangutans to their rightful home but also our shared commitment to protecting Indonesia’s biodiversity.”

#Nature #Environment
