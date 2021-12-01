Five Suspected Militants Arrested in Separate Raids

Jakarta. The counter-terror squad Detachment 88 has arrested five suspected militants in separate raids in South Sumatra and South Sulawesi, police said on Monday.

Four men suspected as members of regional terror network Jemaah Islamiyah were arrested in Palembang and Lubuk Linggau, South Sumatra, on Monday, according to Chief Comr. Aswin Siregar, the operational head of the squad.

Another suspect was arrested a day earlier for his alleged role in the March 28 church bombing in the South Sulawesi capital of Makassar.

“He was wanted for the Katedral Church bombing,” Aswin said.

The suspect was identified by initials MS from the East Java town of Kediri.

The church bombing was carried out by newlywed couple Muh Lukman and Yogi Sahfitri Fortuna aka Dewi who blew themselves up on a motorcycle. The attack injured 20 people and instantly killed the bombers.

Police blamed militant group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah for the attack.

“The latest suspect is also a member of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah,” Aswin said. But he didn’t explain what role the suspect had played in the bombing.

More than 30 people believed to be JAD members have been arrested in connection to the attack.

