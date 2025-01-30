Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Antara
January 30, 2025 | 10:07 am
SHARE
Vehicles navigate through flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road in Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. The toll road, a key access route to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, was submerged under 20-30 centimeters of water due to heavy rainfall. (ANTARA PHOTO/Putra M. Akbar).
Vehicles navigate through flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road in Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. The toll road, a key access route to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, was submerged under 20-30 centimeters of water due to heavy rainfall. (ANTARA PHOTO/Putra M. Akbar).

Jakarta. The Sedyatmo Toll Road, the main access route to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, remained congested on Thursday morning due to flooding at Kilometer 31+200.

To accelerate water drainage, the Public Works Ministry, through the Ciliwung-Cisadane River Basin Agency, deployed four mobile pumps with a combined capacity of 320 liters per second to the affected area.

"The water level has started to recede, and we are working to ensure the road is completely dry within the next few hours," Deputy Public Works Minister Diana Kusumastuti said on Thursday morning.

Vehicles continued to face congestion, with traffic being diverted to the elevated section of the Sedyatmo Toll Road. Drivers heading to the airport were advised to use alternative routes via the Kunciran Toll Road.

According to Diana, prolonged heavy rainfall, compounded by high tide conditions along the nearby coast, had disrupted the drainage system, causing flooding at the toll road.

As a preventive measure, the government will maintain pumping operations and consider dredging the polder on the toll road’s left side to increase its water storage capacity.

"We will also coordinate with airport operator Angkasa Pura and toll road operator Jasa Marga to improve the retention ponds they manage. Additionally, we will work with the Jakarta Provincial Government to address the drainage systems in surrounding residential areas," Diana added.

The Soekarno-Hatta Airport Toll Road is considered vital infrastructure, and the government will take all necessary measures to ensure it remains fully operational, Diana said

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Passenger Jet Collides with Army Helicopter at Reagan National Airport
News 13 minutes ago

Passenger Jet Collides with Army Helicopter at Reagan National Airport

 A passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport, triggering a search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River.
Indonesia to Maximize Local Refineries, Cut Crude Oil Exports
Business 28 minutes ago

Indonesia to Maximize Local Refineries, Cut Crude Oil Exports

 Indonesia redirects all state-owned crude oil initially planned for export to domestic refineries.
Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 50 minutes ago

Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 Flooding at the Sedyatmo Toll Road has caused traffic congestion on the main access route to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
Cak Imin Backs ‘Calculated Plan’ to Grant Universities Mining Permit
News 3 hours ago

Cak Imin Backs ‘Calculated Plan’ to Grant Universities Mining Permit

 Cak Imin says while he backs the plan, the government needs to make sure that the universities are truly worthy of the mining permit.
AQUA Leads the Way: BPJPH Lauds Biggest Bottled Water Company’s Commitment to MSME Halal Certification
Special Updates 3 hours ago

AQUA Leads the Way: BPJPH Lauds Biggest Bottled Water Company’s Commitment to MSME Halal Certification

 AQUA aims to foster support for local halal communities near its operation sites.
News Index

Most Popular

Heavy Floods Hit Jakarta, Causing Delays Near Soekarno Hatta Airport
1
Heavy Floods Hit Jakarta, Causing Delays Near Soekarno Hatta Airport
2
Dozens of Flights Diverted as Bad Weather Hits Soekarno-Hatta Airport
3
Trump’s EV Policy Reversal Threatens Indonesia’s Nickel Industry and Green Energy Transition
4
Police Uncover International Love Scam Operation in Jakarta, 20 Arrested
5
Football Player Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED