Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Jakarta. The Sedyatmo Toll Road, the main access route to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, remained congested on Thursday morning due to flooding at Kilometer 31+200.

To accelerate water drainage, the Public Works Ministry, through the Ciliwung-Cisadane River Basin Agency, deployed four mobile pumps with a combined capacity of 320 liters per second to the affected area.

"The water level has started to recede, and we are working to ensure the road is completely dry within the next few hours," Deputy Public Works Minister Diana Kusumastuti said on Thursday morning.

Vehicles continued to face congestion, with traffic being diverted to the elevated section of the Sedyatmo Toll Road. Drivers heading to the airport were advised to use alternative routes via the Kunciran Toll Road.

According to Diana, prolonged heavy rainfall, compounded by high tide conditions along the nearby coast, had disrupted the drainage system, causing flooding at the toll road.

As a preventive measure, the government will maintain pumping operations and consider dredging the polder on the toll road’s left side to increase its water storage capacity.

"We will also coordinate with airport operator Angkasa Pura and toll road operator Jasa Marga to improve the retention ponds they manage. Additionally, we will work with the Jakarta Provincial Government to address the drainage systems in surrounding residential areas," Diana added.

The Soekarno-Hatta Airport Toll Road is considered vital infrastructure, and the government will take all necessary measures to ensure it remains fully operational, Diana said

