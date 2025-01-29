Flooded Access Roads to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Restored

Banten. Access to several terminals at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, has returned to normal following flooding caused by heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

M. Holik Muardi, Assistant Deputy for Communication and Legal Affairs at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, confirmed on Wednesday morning that airport operations remained unaffected by the incident.

“Heavy rain overnight caused water to pool in several areas of the airport. However, the management immediately addressed the situation according to standard procedures, and access to the airport has now been restored,” Holik said.

With access to terminals fully operational, passengers are advised to coordinate with airlines regarding flight schedules and arrive early to avoid potential delays.

The Soekarno-Hatta Police Department also reported that most access roads to the terminals have gradually returned to normal. Previously flooded areas, including the P2 underpass, Terminal 2D and 2F, the Soewarna DHL road near Mang Engking restaurant, the cargo area near RPX Warehouse, the South Perimeter tunnel, and the main entrance to the airport, are now clear and open to traffic.

“However, the Pos 25 North route leading to Jalan Perancis is still inundated and remains impassable,” said Soekarno-Hatta Police Public Relations Officer Septian Wahyudi.

The flooding occurred after heavy rains hit the Tangerang area on Tuesday evening, causing water to submerge vehicle access roads to Terminal 2.

Videos circulating on Instagram showed water covering the arrival access to Terminal 2. Vehicles attempting to pass were forced to stop, resulting in long queues.

Airport authorities have since resolved the issue to ensure smooth operations and safe travel for passengers.

