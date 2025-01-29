Flooded Access Roads to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Restored

Antara
January 29, 2025 | 11:03 am
SHARE
Access to several terminals at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was blocked due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, Jan 28, 2025. (Soekarno Hatta Airport Police)
Access to several terminals at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was blocked due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, Jan 28, 2025. (Soekarno Hatta Airport Police)

Banten. Access to several terminals at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, has returned to normal following flooding caused by heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

M. Holik Muardi, Assistant Deputy for Communication and Legal Affairs at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, confirmed on Wednesday morning that airport operations remained unaffected by the incident.

“Heavy rain overnight caused water to pool in several areas of the airport. However, the management immediately addressed the situation according to standard procedures, and access to the airport has now been restored,” Holik said.

With access to terminals fully operational, passengers are advised to coordinate with airlines regarding flight schedules and arrive early to avoid potential delays.

The Soekarno-Hatta Police Department also reported that most access roads to the terminals have gradually returned to normal. Previously flooded areas, including the P2 underpass, Terminal 2D and 2F, the Soewarna DHL road near Mang Engking restaurant, the cargo area near RPX Warehouse, the South Perimeter tunnel, and the main entrance to the airport, are now clear and open to traffic.

“However, the Pos 25 North route leading to Jalan Perancis is still inundated and remains impassable,” said Soekarno-Hatta Police Public Relations Officer Septian Wahyudi.

The flooding occurred after heavy rains hit the Tangerang area on Tuesday evening, causing water to submerge vehicle access roads to Terminal 2.

Videos circulating on Instagram showed water covering the arrival access to Terminal 2. Vehicles attempting to pass were forced to stop, resulting in long queues.

Airport authorities have since resolved the issue to ensure smooth operations and safe travel for passengers.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lava Flows and Seismic Activity Increase as Mount Merapi Remains on High Alert
News 2 hours ago

Lava Flows and Seismic Activity Increase as Mount Merapi Remains on High Alert

 Mount Merapi has shown an increase in volcanic activity, with a high intensity of lava flows.
Should Social Media Be Restricted for Kids? Indonesia Joins Global Effort to Protect Children Online
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Should Social Media Be Restricted for Kids? Indonesia Joins Global Effort to Protect Children Online

 Indonesia is considering new regulations to restrict social media access for children under 16.
Dozens of Flights Diverted as Bad Weather Hits Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 4 hours ago

Dozens of Flights Diverted as Bad Weather Hits Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 Bad weather caused several flights to be diverted from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Tuesday. Operations have since returned to normal.
Indonesia Confirms Citizens Did Not Resist During Malaysian Maritime Shooting
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Confirms Citizens Did Not Resist During Malaysian Maritime Shooting

 Indonesia urges Malaysia to investigate the shooting of five Indonesian citizens by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.
Flooded Access Roads to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Restored
News 4 hours ago

Flooded Access Roads to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Restored

 Access roads to Soekarno-Hatta Airport are back to normal after flooding caused by heavy rain.
News Index

Most Popular

Heavy Floods Hit Jakarta, Causing Delays Near Soekarno Hatta Airport
1
Heavy Floods Hit Jakarta, Causing Delays Near Soekarno Hatta Airport
2
Emilia Contessa, Indonesian Singer and Actress, Passes Away at 67
3
De-Dollarization: Indonesia, India Look Forward to Local Currency Trade
4
Football Player Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation
5
Trump’s EV Policy Reversal Threatens Indonesia’s Nickel Industry and Green Energy Transition
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED