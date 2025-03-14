Flooding Submerges Four Villages in Tasikmalaya, Displacing Thousands

Muhammad Rifki Saebani
March 14, 2025 | 2:09 pm
Officers from the Regional Disaster Management Agency are navigate the flood to conduct evacuations. March 14, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Muhamad Rifki Saebani)
Officers from the Regional Disaster Management Agency are navigate the flood to conduct evacuations. March 14, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Muhamad Rifki Saebani)

Tasikmalaya. Four villages in Tanjungsari Village, Sukaresik Subdistrict, Tasikmalaya Regency, were flooded following the overflow of the Cikidang and Citanduy Rivers due to heavy rainfall from Thursday to Friday.

The affected villages—Bojongsoban, Hegarsari, Mekarsari, and Cicalung—saw thousands of houses submerged, with road access between villages cut off.

Hulmi, one of the affected residents, was forced to evacuate as floodwaters reached 1.5 meters.

“This flood is worse than usual. I can’t cross because the water is as high as an adult’s chest. Road access is also blocked,” he said.

He explained that the water initially rose slowly but continued increasing due to the confluence of the two rivers and ongoing heavy rainfall.

“At first, the water came slowly, but over time, the flow increased. Our family evacuated because we were worried it would rise even higher,” he said.

Tasikmalaya disaster response teams are assisting in evacuations. Ayatulloh Romdoni, vice chairman of the local youth forum of Tasikmalaya Regency, confirmed that there were no fatalities or injuries.

“According to provisional data from village authorities, 1,131 families, or approximately 4,000 people, have been affected,” Ayatulloh said.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing, with priority given to vulnerable groups such as the sick, elderly, children, and pregnant women.

