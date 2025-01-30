Floods Force Thousands in E. Kalimantan to Evacuate as Croc Sightings Raise Safety Concerns

Samarinda. Heavy flooding has inundated multiple areas in Samarinda, East Kutai Regency, and Kutai Kartanegara Regency over the past week, forcing thousands to evacuate and cutting off major roads.

In Samarinda, floods have affected five subdistricts: Samarinda Utara, Sungai Pinang, Samarinda Ulu, Sungai Kunjang, and Loa Janan Ilir. Water has submerged 22 locations, including Lempake, Sungai Siring, Bukuan, Air Putih, Air Hitam, Lembuswana, Pramuka, Gerilya, Lempake Jaya, Brigjen Katamso, Loa Janan Ilir, Damai, Loa Bakung, Bukit Pinang, Karang Asam Ulu, and Sungai Keledang.

The floods also reached Pampang Cultural Village, a well-known Dayak cultural tourism destination in Samarinda.

According to the Samarinda City Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the floods have affected 4,414 people, with floodwaters reaching up to 1 meter in some areas. The Samarinda-Bontang main road has been cut off due to rising water levels, while continuous heavy rainfall has triggered landslides in Sidodamai Village.

BPBD Head Suwarso stated that 16 inflatable boats have been deployed to evacuate residents in affected areas. These boats are provided by the Fire Department, the Indonesian National Army (TNI), the National Police, and various volunteer groups.

“We have deployed 16 units in collaboration with volunteers, the Fire Department, and BPBD teams from both the city and provincial levels, with additional boats arriving as well,” Suwarso said.

Crocodile Sightings in Flooded Areas Raise Safety Concerns

In East Kutai Regency, Sangatta City has been hit the hardest, with hundreds of homes submerged under 1 meter of floodwater. In addition to the rising water, residents are increasingly concerned about crocodiles entering residential areas.

Failu, Head of the Fire and Rescue Department of East Kutai, urged residents to remain vigilant, as crocodiles and snakes often emerge during floods.

“We are on high alert because all river streams in this region have the potential to be crocodile habitats. If there are reports from the community, we respond immediately,” he said in Sangatta on Thursday.

East Kutai is home to large rivers that serve as natural crocodile habitats. Even before the floods, authorities frequently removed crocodiles from residential areas. The rising water levels in the Sangatta River have led to more frequent crocodile sightings in populated areas.

"So far, there have been no reports of attacks, and the situation remains safe. However, we must remain cautious because crocodiles can appear at any time. We are actively monitoring the situation and setting up traps if necessary,” Failu added.

In Kutai Kartanegara Regency, flooding has impacted two subdistricts: Loa Duri in Loa Janan Subdistrict and Central Tengah in Marang Kayu Subdistrict.

Abdal, Head of the Logistics and Disaster Management Division of the Kutai Kartanegara Disaster Mitigation Agency, reported that authorities are closely monitoring the flood situation. In Loa Duri Ilir village, floodwaters have reached 25 centimeters, while in Central Santan, hundreds of homes across 11 neighborhood units have been submerged.

Saiful, Secretary of Central Santan Village, stated that flooding has persisted for over a week, increasing concerns among residents over crocodile sightings in residential areas.

“We have advised residents to stay indoors, especially at night, as crocodiles have been appearing in the settlements,” Saiful said.

East Kutai and parts of Kutai Kartanegara are known crocodile habitats, home to both estuarine and protected species. Some crocodiles in the region grow up to 3 meters long, and conflicts between humans and crocodiles frequently occur due to shrinking natural habitats.

During the current floods, crocodile sightings have become increasingly frequent, with several encounters going viral on social media.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: