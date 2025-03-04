Floods Paralyze Bekasi City Near Jakarta

Jakarta. Heavy flooding across Jakarta and its surrounding cities brought Bekasi City to a standstill on Tuesday, forcing the cancellation of a major football match and displacing thousands of residents after torrential rains pounded the region overnight.

The highly anticipated top league match between Persija Jakarta and PSIS Semarang, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Bekasi’s Patriot Stadium, was called off as floodwaters submerged electrical installations, dressing rooms, and other key stadium facilities.

This aerial photo shows floodwater submerging the Patriot Stadium in Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)

"Bekasi has been paralyzed by the floods, especially in the central area," Deputy Mayor Abdul Harris Bobihoe said.

"Shopping centers and Ahmad Yani Street are severely affected, with floodwaters halting traffic right at the toll exits."

Advertisement

The disaster affected 16,000 people, and one resident was reported missing after being swept away in a flash flood. In response, the Bekasi city government deployed 20 inflatable boats to rescue stranded residents.

In Pondok Gede, floodwaters rose to a staggering three meters, prompting the mass evacuation of thousands, mostly elderly residents and children.

A joint rescue team from the military and the Bekasi Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) rescues residents using an inflatable boat at the Pondok Gede Permai housing complex in Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

The city's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) set up temporary shelters in several public buildings and erected a large emergency tent to accommodate displaced residents. Evacuation efforts began at around 3 a.m. as emergency teams worked through the night.

A 40-year-old resident described waiting ten hours on the second floor of his home before being rescued, as emergency teams prioritized children and the elderly.

Floodwaters also breached shopping malls, trapping visitors on upper floors.

Dramatic photos and videos circulating online show entire houses and vehicles submerged in the Taman Galaxy housing complex.

This aerial photo shows floodwater submerging the Taman Galaxy housing complex and business district in Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Further east in Karawang Regency, floodwaters reached house rooftops in some areas, as excess water from the Citarum River inundated villages along its banks. Hundreds of residents from at least two villages were forced to flee their homes.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: