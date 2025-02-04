Food Poisoning in 10 Provinces Tied to Poor Hygiene, BPOM Says

Jakarta. The Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has identified contaminated raw ingredients and poor hygiene as key causes behind food poisoning incidents reported in 10 provinces since the launch of the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program in January 2025.

BPOM head Taruna Ikrar told lawmakers on Wednesday that the poisoning stemmed primarily from contamination during food preparation.

"The contamination began with raw materials, unclean water, improper washing, and unsanitary food processing environments," Ikrar said during a hearing with Commission IX of the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

He added that improper storage and temperature control also contributed to bacterial growth in the meals distributed under the program.

“There were temperature and time control issues that enabled bacteria to thrive,” he noted.

The spike in poisoning cases has sparked public concern and triggered calls for a thorough review of the program’s implementation.

Ikrar further cited poor hygiene and sanitation practices in several kitchens involved in the meal production.

Meanwhile, Gadjah Mada University’s Center for Food and Nutrition Studies also weighed in. Its head, Sri Raharjo, urged stricter food safety oversight, warning that both foodborne toxins and infections can cause illness hours after consumption, even if the food looks normal.

“If the food isn’t safe, it shouldn’t be served,” Raharjo said

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: