Food Poisoning in 10 Provinces Tied to Poor Hygiene, BPOM Says

Ilham Oktafian
May 22, 2025 | 11:46 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the free nutritious meal roll out in Kedung Jaya 1 elementary school in Bogor on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the free nutritious meal roll out in Kedung Jaya 1 elementary school in Bogor on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. The Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has identified contaminated raw ingredients and poor hygiene as key causes behind food poisoning incidents reported in 10 provinces since the launch of the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program in January 2025.

BPOM head Taruna Ikrar told lawmakers on Wednesday that the poisoning stemmed primarily from contamination during food preparation.

"The contamination began with raw materials, unclean water, improper washing, and unsanitary food processing environments," Ikrar said during a hearing with Commission IX of the House of Representatives.

Read More:
Police Investigate Mass Food Poisoning Tied to Gov't Free Meal Program
Advertisement

He added that improper storage and temperature control also contributed to bacterial growth in the meals distributed under the program.

“There were temperature and time control issues that enabled bacteria to thrive,” he noted.

The spike in poisoning cases has sparked public concern and triggered calls for a thorough review of the program’s implementation.

Ikrar further cited poor hygiene and sanitation practices in several kitchens involved in the meal production.

Meanwhile, Gadjah Mada University’s Center for Food and Nutrition Studies also weighed in. Its head, Sri Raharjo, urged stricter food safety oversight, warning that both foodborne toxins and infections can cause illness hours after consumption, even if the food looks normal.

“If the food isn’t safe, it shouldn’t be served,” Raharjo said

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Food Poisoning in 10 Provinces Tied to Poor Hygiene, BPOM Says
News 6 hours ago

Food Poisoning in 10 Provinces Tied to Poor Hygiene, BPOM Says

 BPOM blames contaminated ingredients and poor hygiene for food poisoning cases linked to the Free Nutritious Meals program in 10 provinces.
Promising TB Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates to Be Tested on 2,000 Indonesians
News May 15, 2025 | 5:20 pm

Promising TB Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates to Be Tested on 2,000 Indonesians

 Indonesia has a strong interest in joining the trial due to the nation’s high TB rates and genetic considerations in vaccine efficacy.
Indonesia is Banking on Welfare Programs After Disappointing Q1 GDP Results, Airlangga Says
Business May 5, 2025 | 9:09 pm

Indonesia is Banking on Welfare Programs After Disappointing Q1 GDP Results, Airlangga Says

 Indonesia boosts social aid and expands free meals to 82.9M people, aiming to lift growth after Q1 GDP fell short at 4.87%.
BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall
News Apr 25, 2025 | 9:06 pm

BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall

 South Sumatra authorities uncover non-halal ingredients in marshmallows, including pork, at Sevendays and Soma Market, prompting recall.
Police Investigate Mass Food Poisoning Tied to Gov't Free Meal Program
News Apr 23, 2025 | 4:18 pm

Police Investigate Mass Food Poisoning Tied to Gov't Free Meal Program

 Police probe mass food poisoning at Cianjur schools; 10 questioned over suspected negligence in Indonesia’s free meal program.
Indonesia to Boost Free Meal Program with Additional $6.14 Billion in September
News Feb 25, 2025 | 9:01 am

Indonesia to Boost Free Meal Program with Additional $6.14 Billion in September

 Indonesia will allocate an additional Rp 100 trillion ($6.14 billion) for its Free Nutritious Meal program, funded through budget savings.
BPOM Seizes $1.9 Million Worth of Viral Illegal Cosmetics
News Feb 21, 2025 | 5:03 pm

BPOM Seizes $1.9 Million Worth of Viral Illegal Cosmetics

 These illegal cosmetics have gone viral on social media, according to Indonesia's drug regulator BPOM.
Poor Public Outreach Blamed for Student Protests Over Free Meals Program in Papua
News Feb 20, 2025 | 11:29 am

Poor Public Outreach Blamed for Student Protests Over Free Meals Program in Papua

 The Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program has sparked student protests in Papua, demanding better education first.
Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program
News Feb 15, 2025 | 7:44 pm

Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program

 Prabowo announces Rp 750T budget savings plan to fund Danantara and free meal (MBG) program by 2025.
Indonesia’s Free Nutritious Meals Program to Continue Through Ramadan
News Feb 4, 2025 | 9:48 am

Indonesia’s Free Nutritious Meals Program to Continue Through Ramadan

 Indonesia’s Free Nutritious Meals program will continue during Ramadan, ensuring students receive food tailored to their needs.

The Latest

Police Confirm Jokowi’s Diploma Is Authentic, Ending Fake Degree Rumors
News 1 hours ago

Police Confirm Jokowi’s Diploma Is Authentic, Ending Fake Degree Rumors

 Police say Jokowi’s UGM diploma is real after forensic review, ending years of fake degree rumors and closing the forgery investigation.
Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks
News 2 hours ago

Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks

 Philippine President Marcos orders all Cabinet secretaries to resign in a “bold reset” after midterm election setbacks.
Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders

 Foo Fighters want to swear, smoke, and drink on stage at their Jakarta concert, plus bring a private chef and 12 containers of gear.
National Job Fair Offers 53,000 Jobs as Youth Unemployment Tops 16%
News 3 hours ago

National Job Fair Offers 53,000 Jobs as Youth Unemployment Tops 16%

 Indonesia opens 2025 Job Fair with 53,000 roles as youth unemployment hits 16%. Event pushes for inclusion, counseling, and online access.
Mongolia in Talks to Export Halal Meat to Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Mongolia in Talks to Export Halal Meat to Indonesia

 Indonesia still relies on foreign supplies for its meat, and Mongolia is seeing dollar signs.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
1
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
2
Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf
3
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
4
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
5
Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED