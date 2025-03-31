Food Prices Expected to Normalize One Week After Eid

Thomas Harefa
March 31, 2025 | 3:25 pm
Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan speaks to reporters in Jakarta on Nov.29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan speaks to reporters in Jakarta on Nov.29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan said food prices in Indonesia are expected to return to normal one week after Eid al-Fitr 2025.

Speaking in Jakarta on Monday, Zulkifli attributed the current rise in food prices to the Eid holiday period, as many distributors and vendors are on leave or have returned to their hometowns for the celebrations.

"Prices will normalize a week after Eid. Don’t be surprised if goods are expensive today. No one is selling vegetables right now. So, if you want to buy vegetables, it’s difficult and expensive because the traders are also on holiday. This may also apply to cooking oil since factories are closed," Zulkifli said.

Despite the slight increase in food prices, he assured that the supply of essential commodities remains stable and sufficient for the holiday season.

"Stock is secure, available, and prices are relatively under control," he added.

The Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) had earlier reported that while food supplies ahead of Eid remain stable, prices have generally increased.

KPPU member Eugenia Mardanugraha said Saturday that the agency had conducted surveys in modern and traditional markets across seven regional offices, including Medan, Lampung, Bandung, Surabaya, Samarinda, Makassar, and Yogyakarta.

The findings revealed that bird’s eye chili (cabai rawit) experienced a significant price surge nationwide, with traditional market prices in Bandung reaching Rp 115,000 per kilogram, a 53 percent increase. In modern markets, the highest spike was recorded in Samarinda, where prices soared to Rp 167,450 per kilogram, followed by increases in Bandung and Yogyakarta.

