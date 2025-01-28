Football Player Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation

FILE - Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, left, goes up against Royal Antwerp's Radja Nainggolan during the Europa League group D soccer match between Royal Antwerp and Frankfurt at the Bosuil Stadium in Deurne, Belgium, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)
Brussels. Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been arrested in connection with a broader investigation into cocaine trafficking from South America into Europe, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

On Monday morning, Brussels federal police conducted 30 searches, primarily in the province of Antwerp and around Brussels. The searches resulted in the seizure of 2.7 kilograms (nearly 6 lbs) of cocaine, large amounts of cash, and numerous luxury items.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the footballer of Indonesian descent had been "deprived of his liberty" in connection with the case. Prosecutors later confirmed that a total of 16 individuals had been arrested.

The investigation centers on the alleged importation of cocaine through the port of Antwerp from South America, followed by its distribution in Belgium.

In addition to the cocaine, authorities seized over 370,000 euros ($389,000) in cash, several luxury watches—including two worth 360,000 euros each—jewelry, and around 100 gold coins valued at more than 116,000 euros. Police also found two bulletproof vests and three firearms.

After several months of retirement, Nainggolan had made a comeback to play for Belgian second-tier club Lokeren-Temse. He marked his debut with a goal from a corner kick last weekend.

The club said in a statement that it only learned of Nainggolan's arrest through media reports.

"The club respects the presumption of innocence and therefore cannot comment further," the statement read. "We can only confirm that the player was absent from training this morning. The club will continue to focus on tomorrow's crucial league match against KAS Eupen. Radja Nainggolan is not eligible to play in that match anyway."

Nainggolan, 36, made 30 appearances for Belgium but hasn't played for the national team since March 2018. Known for his fiery temperament, the central midfielder spent most of his career in Italy, notably at Roma and Inter Milan.

Throughout his career, Nainggolan faced several disciplinary issues. In 2018, while at Roma, he was fined and dropped from a match after posting a series of apparent drunken live videos on Instagram on New Year's Eve. In 2022, while playing for Royal Antwerp, he was suspended for smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench, and the club cited his behavior as a potential negative influence on the team.

