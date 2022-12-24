Football-Loving Jokowi Wants AFF Trophy

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo cheers for the Indonesian national team at the AFF Championship match in Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi '' Widodo was in the spectator seat of Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno stadium when Indonesia beat Cambodia 2-1 at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation or AFF Championship on Friday night, expressing his hope for the country's success in the current tournament.

Indonesia has never won an AFF trophy since the biennial tournament was held in 1996, despite having played in the finals five times.

"Praise be to God, our national team won 2-1. This is something we should be grateful for. [Our team] will soon fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to face Brunei Darussalam. We pray that our national team wins again," Jokowi told reporters shortly after the game.

Egy Maulana Vikri scored a goal in the 7th minute after a cross from teammate Pratama Arhan. Egy's goal gave Indonesia a quick 1-0 lead. Cambodia caught up in the 15th minute after one goal by Saret Kyra. Indonesia then led once again after Witan Sulaeman scored a goal in the 35th minute.

Commenting on the game, Jokowi said “it was impressive! And there were actually more than ten chances [for our team to score a goal].”

The president also has high hopes for Indonesia's national team to become the 2022 AFF champion.

“All of us, the people and football lovers want [Indonesia] to win,” he told the press.

Tens of thousands of supporters came to watch the match that evening. According to Jokowi, the police have implemented new protocols, including keeping the stadium’s capacity to 30,000 people.

“Maybe we will raise the capacity again. And with the new management, protocols, and system, hopefully, it will be better,” Jokowi said.