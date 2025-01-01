Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria

Hanif Musyaffa
January 1, 2025 | 1:17 pm
A resident signs a white cloth during a symbolic action against sexual harassment. (ANTARA FOTO/Didik Suhartono)
A resident signs a white cloth during a symbolic action against sexual harassment. (ANTARA FOTO/Didik Suhartono)

Jakarta.  Usra Hendra Harahap, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, is facing allegations of sexual harassment from a former staff member at the Indonesian Embassy in Abuja.

The allegations were brought to light through a petition filed by the victim’s legal team, seeking intervention from Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

According to the petition, the victim claims that, on Feb. 7, during official duties at the embassy, Ambassador Usra allegedly engaged in unwelcome physical conduct. The victim, whose identity is being withheld for privacy reasons, described the encounter as traumatic, leading her to return to Jakarta for counseling and support.

Psychological evaluations by the Foreign Affairs Ministry reportedly diagnosed the victim with severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. Additionally, she claims to have faced retaliatory actions following the alleged harassment, including unjustified termination and excessive scrutiny in her role at the embassy.

The victim’s legal representatives have formally appealed to the Ministry, requesting an independent investigation into the matter, the reversal of the termination, and appropriate compensation for the harm caused.

A spokesperson for the Ministry, Roy Soemirat, confirmed that the Ministry is taking the allegations seriously and is closely monitoring the case.

"We are thoroughly examining the reports, ensuring that the investigation follows all legal guidelines," Roy stated in a press release on Wednesday.

In addition, the Ministry has extended psychological support to the victim and is continuing to investigate the claims.

Since 2022, the Ministry has issued a circular to prevent and handle cases of sexual violence within its ranks and at Indonesia's diplomatic missions abroad

