Foreign Tourist Arrested for Shoplifting in Bali

May 8, 2025 | 11:58 am
A video shows a Syrian tourist being arrested in Bali for stealing from a clothing store in North Kuta, Bali, May 6, 2025.
Denpasar. A 39-year-old Syrian national, identified by the initials MA, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing clothing from a store in North Kuta, Badung. The incident, captured on the store’s surveillance camera, quickly went viral on social media.

The theft occurred around 11:05 a.m. and was witnessed by a store attendant, who saw the suspect take several items without paying. The attendant raised the alarm, prompting nearby residents to assist in chasing and detaining the suspect before police arrived at the scene.

“The suspect committed a theft of clothing. The estimated loss is around Rp 4 million ($243). The case is now under investigation by the North Kuta Police,” I Putu Sukarma, Head of Public Relations for the Badung Police Department, said on Wednesday.

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is currently in police custody and undergoing further questioning. Investigators have secured key evidence, including CCTV footage that shows the suspect in the act, and have also taken statements from multiple witnesses and the victim.

The store has filed an official report with the North Kuta Police. The case has sparked public concern, especially as it adds to a series of recent legal violations involving foreign nationals in Bali.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect will face deportation following the investigation.

