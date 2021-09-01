Foreign Vaccine Card Holders Can Register at PeduliLindungi Covid-19 Tracking App

Jakarta. The Ministry of Health has announced on Monday that foreign vaccine cardholders can now register on the PeduliLindung application, the government’s official app for tracking Covid-19 within the country.

The move should allow a small number of the country population to enter public areas, such as shopping malls, which now require visitors to check in with the PeduliLindungi application before entering their premises.

The ministry has set up a website for Indonesian citizens and foreigners who have received vaccines abroad to record their vaccination history.

To register, both citizens and foreigners will first have to visit the website to apply for verification. There they will be asked to register, submit verification, and upload some additional information.

The Ministry of Health will verify this information in two streams. For citizens, data verification will be carried out by the Ministry of Health. For foreigners, this will be done by their respective embassies.

The ministry will then grant approvals after data verification has been completed, the results of which will be sent via the registrant's email.

The ministry said 43 embassies, 21 international organizations like the World Bank and the World Health Organizations, and an international school have helped 609 foreigners register on the PeduliLindungi app.

After this process, Indonesian citizens and foreigners can download the PeduliLindungi application to activate their completed vaccination status and build their accounts according to the required information.

This will allow foreign vaccine cardholders to download a vaccine certificate by selecting the "Cek Sertifikat” menu option within the app.

The government relied on the Covid-19 tracking app to keep the disease spread under control as it sought to reopen public activities in many parts of the country. It requires people to install the app on their smartphone for checking it at various public places like offices, recreation parks, and shopping malls.

Indonesia reported 2,577 cases on Monday, the lowest daily tally since May 16, with the daily death toll remained 1,000-mark for 18 days in a row. The number of active Covid-19 cases dropped to below 100,000 for the first time since June, reflecting that the county may have passed the peak of the Delta variant outbreak.