NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

File photo: Foreign tourists visit the Borobudur Temple resort area in Magelang, Central Java, on January 29, 2020. (Antara photo)

Foreign Visitors won’t be Prosecuted for Cohabitation, Adultery: Justice Ministry

BY :BTV

DECEMBER 12, 2022

Jakarta. Foreign visitors aren’t likely to be prosecuted under the cohabitation and extramarital sex articles of the newly-enacted Criminal Code, a Justice Ministry official said on Monday.

The Criminal Code carries a sentence of one year in prison for sexual relationships outside of marriage and six months' imprisonment for cohabitation.

Advertisement

However, those offenses cannot be prosecuted without a complaint from members of the nuclear family, according to Edward Hiariej, a deputy for the justice minister.

Edward said those articles are adopted in the “Indonesian way” to ensure the observance of the country’s values and customs without the intention to criminalize visitors.

“[Foreign] tourists cannot be charged with these articles,” Edward told a news conference. 

He explained that when an unmarried couple comes to Indonesia for a vacation, only immediate family members such as the parents or their children can make a complaint. To do so, they must come to Indonesia as well.

A similar requirement applies to the article on extramarital sex which requires a complaint from family members such as the spouse or the children.

Read More:

The offense-by-request method is called delik aduan in the Indonesian legal terminologies and is meant to defend the privacy of citizens.

“You can imagine if we don’t adopt these articles, authorities in certain areas will conduct raids [against adultery and cohabitation] and search everybody including foreign tourists. But these articles prohibit such actions because it needs a complaint [for adultery to become a criminal offense],” Edward said.

He said foreign visitors shouldn’t worry about coming to Indonesia because of the new Criminal Code.

“There’s no way you will be charged with these articles because it’s an offense by request of the parents or children,” Edward said.

The Criminal Code, which seeks to replace the century-old justice system adopted since the Dutch colonial era, will come into force in 2025 after a three-year dissemination period.

 

SHARE
TAGS:
#Legal Cases
KEYWORDS :
cohabitation
Criminal Code
Edward Hiariej
adultery
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS




COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE