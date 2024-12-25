Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct

December 25, 2024
Badung. Bali authorities have recently detained and deported several foreign nationals who violated immigration regulations in ongoing efforts to maintain order in the island's tourism sector.

On Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, James Christopher, a 29-year-old American, was detained by Badung's Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) after being found loitering in the Petitenget area of Kerobokan, North Kuta. Christopher had been staying at a Starbucks cafe for four days, displaying erratic behavior and appearing to be in distress. Staff at the cafe alerted authorities after he reportedly ran out of money and claimed his ATM card had been blocked. Satpol PP officers managed to persuade him to leave the café and assisted him.

“We received a report from Starbucks staff, who were concerned about his behavior,” I Made Astika Jaya, Head of Operations at Satpol PP Badung told Beritabali.com on Monday. “It was difficult to communicate with him as he seemed depressed.”

Meanwhile, another foreign national, a 60-year-old Dutch man identified as HRC, was deported after causing a public disturbance in Canggu in Nov. 2024. HRC was seen in a viral video engaging in indecent behavior and verbally abusing locals. Authorities later determined that HRC’s actions violated immigration laws, leading to his deportation to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Additionally, a 48-year-old Egyptian man was deported for failing to renew his visa after marrying an Indonesian woman in 2022. He claimed to have been deceived by an agent to whom he paid Rp 25 million for visa renewal services.

Lastly, a 55-year-old Spanish man, FBC, was deported after overstaying his visit for over three years. FBC entered Indonesia in January 2020 on a short-term visitor visa but did not renew his stay, accumulating 1,316 days of overstay. He worked as a journalist during his stay and expressed plans to start a business in Bali, though these plans never materialized.

