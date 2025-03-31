Forestry Minister Skips Prabowo's Eid Gathering

Medikantyo Adhikresna
March 31, 2025 | 1:33 pm
FILE - Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni speaks to journalists in Denpasar, Bali, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ni Putu Putri Muliantari)
FILE - Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni speaks to journalists in Denpasar, Bali, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ni Putu Putri Muliantari)

Jakarta. Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni chose not to attend President Prabowo Subianto’s open house event celebrating Eid al-Fitr at the State Palace on Monday.

Instead, the minister said he would spend the holiday with his family after performing the Eid prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta earlier that morning.

“I will greet the president here at Istiqlal,” Antoni told reporters at Indonesia’s largest mosque.

He also confirmed that the Forestry Ministry would not host its own Eid gathering this year -- a common tradition where Indonesians meet with colleagues, friends, and relatives to exchange forgiveness.

Antoni said the decision was made to allow ministry staff to fully enjoy the holiday with their families.

“On behalf of the Forestry Ministry, I wish you a blessed Eid and ask for your forgiveness,” he said.

President Prabowo’s Eid reception, meanwhile, drew a large crowd that included cabinet members, foreign envoys, diplomats, and members of the public.

Thousands of people -- including individuals with disabilities -- lined up for a chance to greet the president in his first Eid al-Fitr celebration as head of state.

The State Palace had prepared accommodations for around 1,000 guests, but the turnout appeared to exceed expectations. Attendees waited in a designated tent area before being ushered in to meet the president.

