Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Arrested Prior to TV Appearance

Jakarta. Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday evening after he missed a scheduled interrogation a day earlier and just minutes before he was to appear on a TV network for a talk show recording.

"The suspect, referred to as SYL, was arrested at an apartment in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, and he is currently being questioned at the Red and White Building," said KPK spokesman Ali Fikri, using Syahrul's initials.

With both hands handcuffed, Syahrul arrived at the KPK building at 7:17 p.m. and did not respond to questions from journalists.

His attorney, Febri Diansyah, raised questions about the unexpected move by the KPK because earlier in the day, Syahrul had been served with a second summons for questioning, scheduled for Friday.

"He received the summons this afternoon, ordering him to appear on Friday. Mr. Syahrul had confirmed his intent to honor the summons," said Febri, who was once a staff member at the KPK himself.

Syahrul is facing allegations of illegally accepting payments from Agriculture Ministry officials to enrich himself during his time in office. Two other ministry officials have been named suspects in the case, including Secretary-General Kasdi Subagyono and Director of Agricultural Machineries and Equipment Muhammad Hatta.

Hatta was detained on Thursday following an interrogation at the KPK building.

According to the KPK, the three suspects have illicitly collected at least Rp 13.9 billion (approx. $885,000) from ministry employees in exchange for job promotions.

Sources revealed that Syahrul had been scheduled to participate in the filming of a TV talk show, to be aired later, when KPK investigators apprehended him.

Last week, he submitted his resignation to President Joko Widodo to focus on his defense efforts in the legal proceedings.

