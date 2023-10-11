Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Named Corruption Suspect

Muhammad Aulia
October 11, 2023 | 7:46 pm
FILE - Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, center, speaks to reporters after he submits his resignation letter at the State Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Mohamad Said)
Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed on Wednesday that former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo has been named a corruption suspect. This development followed his resignation from the cabinet to focus on the impending legal proceedings.

This long-anticipated announcement came as Syahrul was unable to attend a scheduled interrogation earlier in the day. 

"The suspect was unable to attend today because he was visiting his parents in South Sulawesi," KPK spokesman Ali Fikri told reporters in Jakarta.

In addition to Syahrul, two senior officials from the Agriculture Ministry were also named as corruption suspects: Secretary-General Kasdi Subagyono and Director of Agricultural Machineries and Equipment Muhammad Hatta. They are facing charges related to the misuse of power, bribery, and money laundering, though specific details of the allegations have not been disclosed.

Advertisement

Kasdi, who attended the interrogation, was immediately detained.

Earlier this month, KPK investigators searched Syahrul's official residence when he was on an official trip to Europe. During the search, they discovered banknotes worth tens of billions of rupiah and 12 firearms.

Upon his return to Jakarta on October 5, Syahrul submitted his resignation to President Joko Widodo although the KPK had not yet officially charged him at the time.

It was revealed today that Syahrul has filed a pre-trial motion with the South Jakarta District Court, challenging the ongoing KPK investigation against him. 

"The motion pertains to the legality of the suspect designation, with Syahrul Yasin Limpo as the plaintiff and the KPK as the defendant," Court spokesman Djuyamto said.

Typically, a pre-trial motion can only be filed by a criminal suspect and serves as an opportunity to dispute the legality of procedures like arrests or evidence collection conducted by law enforcement officials. These motions are often dismissed by a single judge, provided investigators can provide compelling evidence or establish a strong probable cause for the alleged crime.

Syahrul, a politician with the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), has reportedly filed a police complaint against KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri, accusing him of extortion. Both men have met in private, although Firli maintains that their meeting took place in a public setting while he was playing badminton at a public stadium.

