Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60

Jakarta. Doni Monardo, the former head of the Covid-19 Task Force established three years ago, passed away while undergoing treatment at a Jakarta hospital on Sunday afternoon at the age of 60.

The retired army general had been hospitalized since suffering a stroke on September 22. He passed away at Siloam Hospital Jakarta at 5:35 p.m. local time, according to his colleagues.

Egy Massadiah, Doni's former advisor at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), said that Doni will lie in repose at the headquarters of the Army’s Special Force (Kopassus) in Cinjantung, East Jakarta, on Monday morning, ahead of the funeral ceremony.

Doni had served as the Kopassus commander in 2015 and later led the BNPB from 2019 to 2021.

President Joko Widodo had visited Doni during his treatment at Siloam Hospital last month.

Doni was given an award by the president in March in recognition of his significant contributions to the Covid-19 Task Force. His strategies involving collaboration between central and regional governments, the media, private sectors, and community leaders were instrumental in the collective fight against the pandemic.

