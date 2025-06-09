Former East Java Council Speaker Abducted, Released in Madura

Sidoarjo. Kusnadi, the former speaker of the East Java Legislative Council, was found early Monday in Madura, five days after being abducted by unidentified men in Sidoarjo, according to his family.

The 66-year-old senior politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) was reportedly taken from his cattle farm in Wonokarang Village, Balongbendo District, last Wednesday. He had not been heard from until his release.

According to his son, Teddy Kusdita Kunong, Kusnadi was dropped off by his captors at a roadside intersection in Madura shortly after midnight on Monday.

“Someone sent me a photo of my father, and we managed to speak briefly via video call before I went to pick him up,” Teddy said in a message to journalists.

Kusnadi has since returned to his home in Sidoarjo, where he is recovering. Teddy confirmed that the family has withdrawn the missing person report filed with the police, but did not disclose details about his father's physical or emotional condition.

Eyewitnesses said the kidnappers were speaking in the Madurese dialect when they forced Kusnadi into a van. His phone calls and text messages went unanswered in the days following the abduction, prompting the family to seek police assistance.

A police investigation traced the last signal from Kusnadi’s mobile phone to Pamekasan, Madura, on Sunday.

