Former East Java Council Speaker Abducted, Released in Madura

Slamet Wibowo
June 9, 2025 | 11:13 am
SHARE
This undated photo from the family shows Kusnadi, former speaker of the East Java Legislative Council.
This undated photo from the family shows Kusnadi, former speaker of the East Java Legislative Council.

Sidoarjo. Kusnadi, the former speaker of the East Java Legislative Council, was found early Monday in Madura, five days after being abducted by unidentified men in Sidoarjo, according to his family.

The 66-year-old senior politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) was reportedly taken from his cattle farm in Wonokarang Village, Balongbendo District, last Wednesday. He had not been heard from until his release.

According to his son, Teddy Kusdita Kunong, Kusnadi was dropped off by his captors at a roadside intersection in Madura shortly after midnight on Monday.

“Someone sent me a photo of my father, and we managed to speak briefly via video call before I went to pick him up,” Teddy said in a message to journalists.

Advertisement

Kusnadi has since returned to his home in Sidoarjo, where he is recovering. Teddy confirmed that the family has withdrawn the missing person report filed with the police, but did not disclose details about his father's physical or emotional condition.

Eyewitnesses said the kidnappers were speaking in the Madurese dialect when they forced Kusnadi into a van. His phone calls and text messages went unanswered in the days following the abduction, prompting the family to seek police assistance.

A police investigation traced the last signal from Kusnadi’s mobile phone to Pamekasan, Madura, on Sunday.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Former East Java Council Speaker Abducted, Released in Madura
News 2 hours ago

Former East Java Council Speaker Abducted, Released in Madura

 Kusnadi was reportedly taken from his cattle farm in Wonokarang Village, Balongbendo District, last Wednesday.

The Latest

From Roronoa Zoro to Wukong: Indonesians Spend Millions of Rupiahs for Cosplay
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

From Roronoa Zoro to Wukong: Indonesians Spend Millions of Rupiahs for Cosplay

 Bringing an anime character to life is no cheap hobby.
Watch Indonesia vs Japan for Free at Gelora Bung Karno – Join the Crowd!
News 1 hours ago

Watch Indonesia vs Japan for Free at Gelora Bung Karno – Join the Crowd!

 Indonesia advanced to the playoffs after finishing in the top four of the group despite still having another match to play.
Trump's New Travel Ban Takes Effect Amid Escalating Tension Over Immigration Enforcement
News 1 hours ago

Trump's New Travel Ban Takes Effect Amid Escalating Tension Over Immigration Enforcement

 Many immigration experts say the new ban is designed to beat any court challenge by focusing on the visa application process.
Five Indonesians Arrested in Malaysia over Fatal Stabbing of Compatriot
News 2 hours ago

Five Indonesians Arrested in Malaysia over Fatal Stabbing of Compatriot

 Kluang Police Chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the suspects, all aged between 20 and 31, were taken into custody around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Former East Java Council Speaker Abducted, Released in Madura
News 2 hours ago

Former East Java Council Speaker Abducted, Released in Madura

 Kusnadi was reportedly taken from his cattle farm in Wonokarang Village, Balongbendo District, last Wednesday.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
1
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
2
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
3
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
4
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
5
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED