Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims "Malicious Slander"

Jakarta. Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has dismissed allegations of an affair with adult magazine model Lisa Mariana, calling them “malicious slander” driven by financial motives.

“A claim has circulated that someone has a child with me. I must clarify that this is untrue and a slander with economic motives,” Ridwan Kamil stated on his official Instagram account, @ridwankamil, on Thursday.

The clarification follows viral social media posts from Lisa Mariana, who alleged that she had an affair with Ridwan Kamil, commonly known as Kang Emil. Lisa shared screenshots of conversations and a video call, claiming they involved the former governor.

She further posted a video of herself receiving Rp 100,000 bills, which she alleged were given to persuade her to terminate a pregnancy in 2021. Lisa also claimed she had received financial support for the child, but the payments stopped after Ridwan Kamil was linked to a corruption case involving Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten (BJB).

In response, Ridwan Kamil admitted to meeting Lisa once but denied any relationship.

“I only met her once regarding a request for educational assistance. This matter was settled four years ago with undeniable evidence that she was already pregnant before our meeting. She has apologized in front of her family,” he said.

The senior Golkar Party politician questioned why the issue resurfaced and vowed legal action.

“I will take legal steps to address this false accusation. My legal team will present accurate evidence when necessary,” he added.

Ridwan Kamil also apologized to the public for any shortcomings and urged people to seek clarity before believing allegations.

Lisa Mariana, a well-known adult magazine model and influencer, has over 727,000 Instagram followers. She frequently shares modeling photos and entertainment industry updates Lisa has a daughter, CA, whom she claims was fathered by Ridwan Kamil.

