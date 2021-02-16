Former House Deputy Speaker Faces 50 Months’ Imprisonment for Bribery

Former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Azis Syamsuddin appears in his corruption trial in Jakarta on December 13, 2021. (Antara photo/Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. Prosecutors on Monday demanded a sentence of four years and two months in jail for former House of Representatives deputy speaker Azis Syamsuddin who is charged with bribing an anti-corruption investigator.

They also recommended that the defendant be stripped of his constitutional rights of being elected as a public official for five years after he completes his jail term.

When reading out the demand, prosecutors cited aggravating factors that senior Golkar Party politician has damaged the reputation of the House, disturbed the government’s anti-corruption program, made deliberate attempts to twist facts, and refused to admit the offense.

"The sole mitigating factor is that it is the defendant’s first offense," the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court heard.

Azis is accused of bribing Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator KPK Stepanus Robin Pattuju Rp 3.6 billion ($251,000) in cash in exchange for dropping the corruption investigation in his electoral district of Central Lampung.

Further investigation by the KPK also reveals that he has introduced the disgraced investigator to other officials facing graft probe, such as M. Syahrial, the mayor of Tanjungbalai in North Sumatra.

On January 12, Stepanus was found guilty by the same court of taking a total of Rp 11.5 billion bribe money from numerous people and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

