Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case

Jakarta. Former Indonesian Idol contestant Windy Yunita Bastari Usman was interrogated by Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday as a suspect in an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the Supreme Court.

Windy, now an entrepreneur, was questioned for approximately eight hours at the KPK’s Merah Putih Building in Jakarta, from 10:25 a.m. to 6:25 p.m. She declined to provide details about the interrogation, instead asking the public for support.

"Please pray for me, everyone. Ask my lawyer or the investigators," Windy said briefly as she left the KPK headquarters.

Her attorney, Henri Lumban Raja, said the questioning focused on allegations that Windy purchased a property related to a money laundering scheme. Henri denied this accusation, insisting there was no such transaction.

“There were no indications of illicit financial flows involving Windy in relation to the money laundering allegations,” Henri told reporters, adding that his client answered close to 100 questions during the session. “It was around 97 or 98 questions,” he said.

This is not Windy's first time facing KPK investigators. She was also questioned in April in connection with the same case involving former Supreme Court secretary Hasbi Hasan, who is accused of receiving Rp 11.2 billion ($683,000) in bribes to influence court decisions.

On July 2023, Hasbi and former Wika Beton commissioner Dadan Tri Yudianto were accused of accepting bribes from businessmen who sought a bankruptcy ruling for the Central Java-based lending cooperative, Intidana, in an ongoing civil case at the Supreme Court.

Born in Bangka Belitung on June 2, 1993, Windy Yunita rose to fame in 2014 as a standout contestant on the eighth season of Indonesian Idol. Known for her strong vocals and expressive stage presence, she advanced to the show’s Spectacular Round at just 20 years old while still a university student.

