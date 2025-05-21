Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
June 19, 2025 | 11:26 am
SHARE
Former Indonesian Idol star Windy Yunita leaves KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, after questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Supreme Court. (Beritasatu.com/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)
Former Indonesian Idol star Windy Yunita leaves KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, after questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Supreme Court. (Beritasatu.com/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)

Jakarta. Former Indonesian Idol contestant Windy Yunita Bastari Usman was interrogated by Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday as a suspect in an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the Supreme Court.

Windy, now an entrepreneur, was questioned for approximately eight hours at the KPK’s Merah Putih Building in Jakarta, from 10:25 a.m. to 6:25 p.m. She declined to provide details about the interrogation, instead asking the public for support.

"Please pray for me, everyone. Ask my lawyer or the investigators," Windy said briefly as she left the KPK headquarters.

Read More:
Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court
Advertisement

Her attorney, Henri Lumban Raja, said the questioning focused on allegations that Windy purchased a property related to a money laundering scheme. Henri denied this accusation, insisting there was no such transaction.

“There were no indications of illicit financial flows involving Windy in relation to the money laundering allegations,” Henri told reporters, adding that his client answered close to 100 questions during the session. “It was around 97 or 98 questions,” he said.

This is not Windy's first time facing KPK investigators. She was also questioned in April in connection with the same case involving former Supreme Court secretary Hasbi Hasan, who is accused of receiving Rp 11.2 billion ($683,000) in bribes to influence court decisions.

On July 2023, Hasbi and former Wika Beton commissioner Dadan Tri Yudianto were accused of accepting bribes from businessmen who sought a bankruptcy ruling for the Central Java-based lending cooperative, Intidana, in an ongoing civil case at the Supreme Court.

Born in Bangka Belitung on June 2, 1993, Windy Yunita rose to fame in 2014 as a standout contestant on the eighth season of Indonesian Idol. Known for her strong vocals and expressive stage presence, she advanced to the show’s Spectacular Round at just 20 years old while still a university student. 

Read More:
Supreme Court Forms Evaluation Task Force Following Arrest of Four Judges

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case
News 52 minutes ago

Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case

 Former Indonesian Idol star Windy Yunita was questioned by KPK in a money laundering case linked to the Supreme Court.
19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says
News Jun 16, 2025 | 9:37 pm

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

 KPK says Rp 1.2 trillion in cash packed in 19 suitcases was flown from Papua to buy a private jet in a massive corruption scandal.
KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe
News Jun 14, 2025 | 1:59 pm

KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe

 KPK may forcibly summon Singaporean tycoon Gibrael Isaak after he skipped questioning in a Rp 1.2t Papua graft case linked to a private jet.
KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up
News Jun 12, 2025 | 4:48 pm

KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up

 KPK links Rp 1.2t Papua graft to private jet purchase, but RDG Airlines boss Gibbrael Isaak skips summons. Agency urges him to cooperate.
KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate
News Jun 11, 2025 | 10:08 am

KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate

 The KPK will auction 81 seized assets online, including iPhones, luxury bags, cars, and property, starting June 11 at 10 a.m.
KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office
News Jun 9, 2025 | 4:58 pm

KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office

 KPK expands its $3.3 million graft probe, eyeing immigration officials over alleged extortion in Indonesia’s foreign worker permit process.
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
News Jun 7, 2025 | 1:27 pm

‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers

 KPK reveals how Labor Ministry officials extorted Rp 53.7b from foreign worker applicants by stalling permits unless bribes were paid.
KPK: Bribery Case in Foreign Worker Permits Could Undermine Investment
News May 31, 2025 | 10:21 am

KPK: Bribery Case in Foreign Worker Permits Could Undermine Investment

 KPK warns Rp 53b bribery in foreign worker permits could hurt investment, expose Indonesia to unqualified labor, and damage governance.
KPK Investigates $3.3M Bribery Network in Foreign Worker Permit Case
News May 27, 2025 | 10:17 am

KPK Investigates $3.3M Bribery Network in Foreign Worker Permit Case

 KPK is probing a Rp53B extortion scheme at the Manpower Ministry tied to foreign worker permits, ongoing since 2019 with 8 suspects named.
“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful
News May 21, 2025 | 12:32 pm

“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful

 Yudi Purnomo warns of rising threats against KPK officers, urging protection as Prabowo acknowledges dangers in anti-graft fight.

The Latest

Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case
News 52 minutes ago

Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case

 Former Indonesian Idol star Windy Yunita was questioned by KPK in a money laundering case linked to the Supreme Court.
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
News 2 hours ago

Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption

 The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has affected 87 international and domestic flights at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.
Lakers Shatter Most Valuable Franchise Records with $10B Sale
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Lakers Shatter Most Valuable Franchise Records with $10B Sale

 The Lakers are being sold to billionaire Mark Walter in a $10B deal, smashing sports franchise records.
Gov't Denies Serving Raw School Meal as Program’s Bill Hits $269 Million
News 2 hours ago

Gov't Denies Serving Raw School Meal as Program’s Bill Hits $269 Million

 This ambitious program recently came under fire after a photo of the kids allegedly being served uncooked ingredients went viral.
PLN Posts $33b Revenue in 2024, But Profit Drops 19.5%
Business 3 hours ago

PLN Posts $33b Revenue in 2024, But Profit Drops 19.5%

 PLN booked Rp545.4t in revenue for 2024, up 11.9% from last year, while net profit dropped 19.5% to Rp17.76t
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
3
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
4
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
5
Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED