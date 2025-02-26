Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Visits Jokowi in Solo

Wijayanti Putri
February 26, 2025 | 1:20 pm
SHARE
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his daughter, Marina Mahathir, visit former Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his wife, Iriana, at their residence in Solo, Central Java, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his daughter, Marina Mahathir, visit former Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his wife, Iriana, at their residence in Solo, Central Java, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)

Solo. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited former Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at his residence on Jalan Kutai No. 1, Sumber Subdistrict, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, on Wednesday.

Jokowi welcomed Mahathir’s delegation at Adi Soemarmo Airport before they arrived at his residence around 11:50 a.m. They were greeted by Jokowi’s wife, Iriana, who wore a brown kebaya paired with a jarik (traditional Indonesian cloth).

Mahathir had a brief conversation in the living room before moving to the dining room with Jokowi, Iriana, and his eldest daughter, Marina Mahathir, for lunch.

The group shared a friendly conversation while enjoying a meal that began with appetizers, including onde-onde (a traditional sweet pastry) and Solo-style sausage, one of Solo's signature dishes.

Advertisement

Mahathir said his meeting with Jokowi focused on development in Malaysia and Indonesia. He expressed admiration for Indonesia’s ability to maintain a stable food supply despite having a population of nearly 300 million, calling it an achievement to be proud of.

He also emphasized that their discussion did not involve politics but rather the broader relationship between the two nations. He called for the need to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, noting that many Indonesian products could be imported to Malaysia instead of being sourced from other countries. Likewise, Malaysia had surplus production that could be exported to Indonesia. He added that both nations should identify potential goods for trade to strengthen economic ties.

Regarding his visit to Solo, Mahathir said this was his third time in the city. He recalled his first visit when he attended the funeral of former Indonesian President Soeharto and mentioned that he had returned later to visit Soeharto’s grave.

Mahathir served as Malaysia’s prime minister twice, from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020.

The last official meeting between Mahathir and Jokowi took place in 2019, when Jokowi, then Indonesia’s president, visited Mahathir, who was still Malaysia’s prime minister. The visit followed Mahathir’s earlier trip to Indonesia in 2018.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Fulfills His Father’s Dream with the Launch of Danantara
Business 41 minutes ago

Prabowo Fulfills His Father’s Dream with the Launch of Danantara

 President Prabowo Subianto has fulfilled his late father Soemitro Djojohadikusumo’s decades-old vision with the launch of Danantara.
Japan’s ‘King Kazu’ Turns 58, Prepares for His 40th Season in Pro Soccer
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Japan’s ‘King Kazu’ Turns 58, Prepares for His 40th Season in Pro Soccer

 Japanese soccer legend Kazuyoshi Miura, known as "King Kazu," turns 58 and prepares for his 40th professional season.
Prabowo’s Anti-Corruption Drive Tested as Pertamina Executives Face Charges
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo’s Anti-Corruption Drive Tested as Pertamina Executives Face Charges

 AGO names four Pertamina officials in a Rp 193.7T corruption case, reinforcing Prabowo's commitment to a zero-tolerance graft policy.
Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman
News 2 hours ago

Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman

 Megawati has also instructed PDI-P cadres to join the second batch of the regional leaders' retreat.
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Visits Jokowi in Solo
News 2 hours ago

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Visits Jokowi in Solo

 Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his daughter, Marina Mahathir, visited Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at his residence in Solo.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
3
Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health
4
Pertamina Vows Cooperation as Executives Named in $11.9B Corruption Scandal
5
Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED