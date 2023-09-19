Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK

Muhammad Aulia
September 19, 2023 | 9:19 pm
SHARE
Karen Agustiawan, right, former chief executive officer of state-run oil company Pertamina, is escorted by a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) official to a detention facility in Jakarta, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Aulia)
Karen Agustiawan, right, former chief executive officer of state-run oil company Pertamina, is escorted by a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) official to a detention facility in Jakarta, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Aulia)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, on Tuesday detained Karen Agustiawan, the former chief executive officer of state-run oil company Pertamina, as a suspect in an ongoing graft investigation related to the company's procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the past decade.

KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said Karen unilaterally signed an LNG purchase deal with the American company Corpus Christi Liquefaction (CCL) in 2012. 

This contract was made "without prior analysis and the consent of Pertamina's board of commissioners," Firli said during a news conference in Jakarta.

Even the government, as the main shareholder, was not informed about this transaction. Due to an oversupply of LNG in the domestic market and a lack of demand at that time, Pertamina had to sell it in foreign markets at a loss, resulting in a financial loss of $140 million to the state, according to Firli.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Karen, who served in the company from 2009 to 2014, has faced legal issues related to Pertamina's business agreements with foreign firms. 

On June 10, 2019, she was sentenced to eight years in prison for another corruption case investigated by the Attorney General's Office.

In that case, she was accused of misusing her authority to decide on acquiring a participating interest in Australian-based Basker Manta Gummy's oil fields in the Gippsland Basin in the Australian state of Victoria without prior feasibility studies or risk assessments.

Corruption charges were brought against Karen when it was discovered that Pertamina failed to earn financial benefits from the agreement after the oil block operator, Roc Oil Company, halted production in the fields on Aug. 20, 2010. 

The Attorney General's Office argued that the deal was reached without the consent of the company's board of commissioners and resulted in significant financial losses to the state.

However, in March 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that Pertamina's failure to benefit from a 10 percent participating interest worth $31.5 million in the oil fields did not cause financial losses to the state, leading to Karen's acquittal.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
News 2 hours ago

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK

 This is not the first time Karen, who served from 2009 to 2014, faced legal issues related to business deals with foreign firms.
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork

 Lina Mukherjee, who claimed to be a Muslim, said she ate pork crackers out of curiosity.
Armenia Tells Indonesia to Open Embassy in Yerevan
News 7 hours ago

Armenia Tells Indonesia to Open Embassy in Yerevan

 Indonesia today interacts with the Armenian government via its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. 
Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring
News 7 hours ago

Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring

 Among them is Virly, who has amassed a significant number of followers on her Instagram account with posts intended for adult audiences.
Mercosur-Indonesia Trade Pact Talks Delayed as Bloc’s Deal with EU Stalls
Business 13 hours ago

Mercosur-Indonesia Trade Pact Talks Delayed as Bloc’s Deal with EU Stalls

 Mercosur wishes to conclude its trade pact with the EU first before negotiating an agreement with Jakarta. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
1
National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
2
Indonesian Navy Thwarts People Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia in High-Speed Boat Chase
3
Democratic Party Joins 'Grand Coalition,' Supports Prabowo's 2024 Bid
4
Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
5
Argentina, Peru, Chile Potential Partners for Indonesia’s EV Ambition
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED