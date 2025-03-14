Former Philippine President Duterte Appears by Video Before International Court

The Hague. Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday via video link, days after his arrest in Manila on murder charges related to his deadly “war on drugs.”

The 79-year-old Duterte, the first Asian former leader arrested on an ICC warrant, was expected to appear in person but instead joined the hearing remotely from the detention center where he is being held. No immediate explanation was given for his absence from the courtroom.

Duterte was arrested Tuesday in chaotic scenes in Manila after returning from a trip to Hong Kong. He was swiftly placed on a chartered jet and flown to the Netherlands, where he underwent medical checks before being taken to the ICC’s detention center, housed within a Dutch prison complex near the North Sea coast.

His daughter, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, was among supporters gathered outside the court, calling for his release. She said she was seeking permission to visit her father and requesting the hearing be moved, though she did not elaborate. Duterte remains a political rival of the current Philippine president.

During his presidency from 2016 to 2022, Duterte launched an aggressive anti-drug campaign that resulted in thousands of deaths. Official police figures put the toll at over 6,000, while human rights groups estimate as many as 30,000 people may have been killed, many in extrajudicial executions.

Prosecutors accuse Duterte of being an "indirect co-perpetrator" in multiple murders, constituting crimes against humanity. The ICC case covers his time as mayor of Davao from 2011 to 2016 and his presidency until 2019. Prosecutors allege he oversaw and encouraged killings by law enforcement and death squads, providing resources and shielding perpetrators from prosecution.

According to court documents, evidence against Duterte includes witness testimony, his own speeches, government records, and video footage. Prosecutors claim that as Davao mayor, he instructed police and vigilante groups to target criminals, including drug dealers, and promised protection for those carrying out the executions.

The court will now set a date for a key pretrial hearing—likely months away—where judges will decide if there is enough evidence for a full trial, which could take years. If convicted, Duterte faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

His legal team argues that the ICC lacks jurisdiction, as the Philippines withdrew from the court in 2019 under Duterte’s leadership. However, ICC judges have ruled that the alleged crimes occurred before the withdrawal, allowing the case to proceed.

Human rights groups and victims' families hailed his arrest as a breakthrough in holding leaders accountable for state-sponsored violence. Melinda Abion Lafuente, whose son was allegedly tortured and killed in 2016, called Duterte’s detention a relief.

“Duterte’s appearance before the ICC is a testament to the courage and determination of victims, activists, and journalists seeking justice,” said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Outside the court, Duterte’s supporters chanted, “Send him back!” while his legal team vowed to challenge his detention.

