Former Sritex Boss Accused of Embezzling Rp 692B in State Bank Loans

BeritaSatu
May 22, 2025 | 4:06 am
SHARE
Iwan Setiawan Lukminto, former CEO of textile giant Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), center, is escorted by a security guard at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Iwan Setiawan Lukminto, former CEO of textile giant Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), center, is escorted by a security guard at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Former CEO of textile giant Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), Iwan Setiawan Lukminto, has been named a corruption suspect in a major credit fraud case involving multiple regional and state-owned banks, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) announced Wednesday evening.

Two senior bankers -- Dicky Syahbandinata, former head of the commercial division at West Java and Banten Bank (BJB), and Zainuddin Mappa, former CEO of Bank DKI -- were also detained as suspects following an interrogation at the AGO.

“Based on our investigation, we’ve gathered sufficient evidence to name the three individuals as suspects in a corruption case,” said Abdul Qohar, Director of Corruption Investigations at the AGO.

Unsecured Loans and Misuse of Funds
According to prosecutors, BJB and Bank DKI disbursed large sums of credit to Sritex and its subsidiaries without proper due diligence or adherence to internal protocols.

Advertisement

“These loans were issued without proper risk assessments and in violation of standard operating procedures,” Abdul said.

Read More:
Sritex May Resume Operations Under New Investors

He added that Sritex had also borrowed heavily from Central Java Bank and received syndicated loans from state-owned banks BNI and BRI. In total, the company owed an estimated Rp 3.6 trillion ($220 million) to state-run banks.

BJB disbursed Rp 543 billion to Sritex, while Bank DKI issued Rp 149 billion in loans -- both without collateral, prosecutors said. Iwan allegedly diverted the funds to repay personal debts and purchase property.

“Sritex had a BB- credit rating, which indicates a high probability of default. Credits without collateral apply to top-rated borrowers only,” Abdul explained, citing the 1998 Banking Law.

The alleged scheme caused the state a financial loss of Rp 692 billion ($42.3 million) in unpaid loans from BJB and Bank DKI.

Iwan was arrested at his residence in Solo, Central Java, on Tuesday evening and transported to Jakarta the following morning for further legal proceedings.

Read More:
KPK Names Five Suspects in BJB Graft Scandal

The former textile mogul made headlines in October 2023 when a court declared Sritex bankrupt. The once-dominant textile manufacturer officially ceased operations in March 2025, ending a 58-year legacy and leaving over 11,000 workers jobless, despite Iwan's earlier attempts to secure a government bailout.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Former Sritex Boss Accused of Embezzling Rp 692B in State Bank Loans
News 3 hours ago

Former Sritex Boss Accused of Embezzling Rp 692B in State Bank Loans

 The alleged scheme caused the state a financial loss of Rp 692 billion ($42.3 million) in unpaid loans from BJB and Bank DKI.
Bankrupt Textile Giant Sritex’s Ex-CEO Arrested in Graft Case
News 17 hours ago

Bankrupt Textile Giant Sritex’s Ex-CEO Arrested in Graft Case

 AGO arrests Sritex Chief Commissioner Iwan Lukminto in probe over alleged corruption tied to bank loans to the bankrupt textile firm.
Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI
Business Apr 10, 2025 | 9:03 pm

Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI

 The breach has led Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung to dismiss the bank’s IT Director, Amirul Wicaksono.
KPK Names Five Suspects in BJB Graft Scandal
News Mar 13, 2025 | 9:52 pm

KPK Names Five Suspects in BJB Graft Scandal

 According to KPK estimates, the alleged misappropriation caused state losses amounting to Rp 222 billion.
Ridwan Kamil Pledges Support for KPK Investigation Following House Search
News Mar 11, 2025 | 6:27 am

Ridwan Kamil Pledges Support for KPK Investigation Following House Search

 Ridwan declined to provide further details regarding the probe or why his residence was searched.
KPK Searches Ridwan Kamil’s Residence Over Bank BJB Case
News Mar 10, 2025 | 8:23 pm

KPK Searches Ridwan Kamil’s Residence Over Bank BJB Case

 KPK searched Ridwan Kamil’s home in connection with the Rp 200B Bank BJB corruption probe. The former governor pledges full cooperation.
Factories Struggle as Indonesia Faces Industrial Challenges in 2025
Business Mar 5, 2025 | 6:18 pm

Factories Struggle as Indonesia Faces Industrial Challenges in 2025

 Declining market demand and strategic decisions by parent companies have forced many factories to cease production.
Sritex May Resume Operations Under New Investors
Business Mar 3, 2025 | 3:33 pm

Sritex May Resume Operations Under New Investors

 The curator remains hopeful that new investors will step in, allowing Sritex to restart operations and reclaim its position in the market.
IDX Signals Delisting of Sritex After Bankruptcy Ruling
Business Feb 28, 2025 | 5:03 pm

IDX Signals Delisting of Sritex After Bankruptcy Ruling

 The IDX has indicated it will delist shares of textile giant Sritex (SRIL), following its permanent shutdown effective March 1.
Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday
Business Feb 28, 2025 | 2:59 pm

Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday

 Sri Wiyani, who has worked at Sritex for 20 years, took home a framed photograph of the company’s founder, Haji Lukminto, as a keepsake.

The Latest

Indonesia Spends $40 Billion Annually on Energy Imports, Prabowo Pushes for Energy Independence
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Spends $40 Billion Annually on Energy Imports, Prabowo Pushes for Energy Independence

 State-owned energy giant Pertamina remains the backbone of the country’s oil output, accounting for 60 percent of national production.
Former Sritex Boss Accused of Embezzling Rp 692B in State Bank Loans
News 3 hours ago

Former Sritex Boss Accused of Embezzling Rp 692B in State Bank Loans

 The alleged scheme caused the state a financial loss of Rp 692 billion ($42.3 million) in unpaid loans from BJB and Bank DKI.
US Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use
News 4 hours ago

US Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use

 Critics have said Trump's acceptance of an aircraft is a violation of the Constitution’s prohibition on foreign gifts.
BPJS Kesehatan Showcases Its JKN Financing Strategy in Geneva
Special Updates 11 hours ago

BPJS Kesehatan Showcases Its JKN Financing Strategy in Geneva

 BPJS Kesehatan recently took part at the 78th World Health Assembly Side Meeting in Geneva, Swiss.
Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia
Business 13 hours ago

Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia

 Danantara's boss Rosan Roeslani says that the fund will sign the agreement in the coming weeks.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
1
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
2
Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf
3
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
4
Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade
5
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED