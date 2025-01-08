Former State Pension Fund CEO Antonius Kosasih Detained by KPK

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
January 8, 2025 | 11:03 pm
SHARE
Antonius Kosasih, center, the former CEO of state insurer Taspen, is presented in a news conference at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta as a corruption suspect, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)
Antonius Kosasih, center, the former CEO of state insurer Taspen, is presented in a news conference at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta as a corruption suspect, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday detained Antonius Kosasih, the former CEO of state pension fund manager Taspen, over allegations of fraudulent investments that caused significant financial losses to the state.

Antonius is accused of directing Taspen into questionable investments between 2016 and March 2024, resulting in an estimated loss of Rp 200 billion ($12.3 million), according to KPK Investigation Director Asep Guntur.

During his tenure as Taspen’s investment director, Antonius recommended an investment of Rp 1 trillion ($61.6 million) in a mutual fund managed by Insight Investments Management (IIM). The CEO of IIM, Ekiawan Heri Primaryanto, has also been named a suspect in the case but has not yet been detained.

“Taspen’s Rp 1 trillion investment in the mutual fund managed by IIM caused a state loss of at least Rp 200 billion,” Asep said during a press conference.

KPK investigators revealed that Insight Investments Management misappropriated at least Rp 78 billion from Taspen’s investment. Additionally, affiliates linked to both suspects reportedly benefited financially from the fraudulent transactions, further exacerbating the state’s losses.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Thousands Flee As Wildfires Burn Out of Control And Destroy Homes Across Los Angeles Area
News 59 minutes ago

Thousands Flee As Wildfires Burn Out of Control And Destroy Homes Across Los Angeles Area

 Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, were among those forced to flee.
Former State Pension Fund CEO Antonius Kosasih Detained by KPK
News 1 hours ago

Former State Pension Fund CEO Antonius Kosasih Detained by KPK

 During his tenure as Taspen’s investment director, Antonius recommended an investment of Rp 1 trillion ($61.6 million) in a mutual fund.
Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach
News 6 hours ago

Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach

 Kluivert is scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday and will be officially introduced to the public the following day.
Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 6 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

 The Cikarang Line III Warehouse in Tanjungbaru, East Cikarang can hold up to 5,200 tons of fertilizers.
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
Business 6 hours ago

Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia

 Qatar will invest in the construction of 1 million affordable homes which will mainly comprise vertical housing units in Indonesia.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
1
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
2
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
3
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
4
Apple Exec Has ‘Great Discussion’ with Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Ban
5
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED