Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case

Stefani Wijaya
March 6, 2025 | 12:20 pm
SHARE
Former Trade Minister Thomas Lembong, center, is escorted by prosecutors at the Attorney General s Office in Jakarta after he was named a corruption suspect, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Former Trade Minister Thomas Lembong, center, is escorted by prosecutors at the Attorney General s Office in Jakarta after he was named a corruption suspect, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong has been indicted for alleged corruption in a sugar import scheme that caused an estimated state loss of Rp 578 billion ($35.4 million) between 2015 and 2016.

According to prosecutors, Lembong's actions benefited 10 private entities that have also been named suspects in the case.

"The state's financial loss amounts to Rp 578 billion as stated in the audit report on state losses," prosecutors said in the indictment read on Thursday.

Tom Lembong allegedly issued sugar import approvals without going through coordination meetings or obtaining recommendations from relevant ministries. He is also accused of allowing private companies to import raw sugar for processing domestically, despite sufficient local production at the time.

Advertisement
Read More:
Sugar Import Case Timeline: How Thomas Lembong Became a Suspect

"He permitted the import of raw sugar for processing into white crystal sugar, even though these companies were only authorized to refine sugar, not to produce white crystal sugar," prosecutors stated.

Additionally, Lembong reportedly bypassed state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that were responsible for maintaining sugar supply and price stability. Instead, he assigned trading firm Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (PPI) to procure white crystal sugar.

"The defendant failed to regulate sugar distribution for stock management and price stabilization, a role that should have been carried out by SOEs through market operations or subsidized sales," the prosecution added.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Makes Some Progress in OECD Bid
News 36 minutes ago

Indonesia Makes Some Progress in OECD Bid

 Indonesia is hoping to become an OECD member within the next three or four years.
Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case
News 50 minutes ago

Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case

 Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong is indicted for allegedly causing Rp 578 billion in state losses through an illegal sugar import scheme.
How to Speed Up Your Gaming Website Loading Time
Special Updates 1 hours ago

How to Speed Up Your Gaming Website Loading Time

 Ensuring a fast-loading website as in gk8 web design is crucial for user experience and engagement. 
What to Know About Trump’s Tariffs and Their Impact
Business 1 hours ago

What to Know About Trump’s Tariffs and Their Impact

 Trump’s tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico take effect, raising costs for businesses and consumers.
Ahmad Dhani Proposes Football Naturalization Through Arranged Marriages
News 3 hours ago

Ahmad Dhani Proposes Football Naturalization Through Arranged Marriages

 Musician-politician Ahmad Dhani suggests retired foreign footballers marry Indonesians to produce future national team talents.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says French Nickel Miner Eramet Wants to Partner with Danantara
1
Indonesia Says French Nickel Miner Eramet Wants to Partner with Danantara
2
Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
3
Jakarta Floods in Pictures
4
16,000 Affected as Floodwaters Paralyzes Bekasi
5
Floods Paralyze Bekasi City Near Jakarta
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED