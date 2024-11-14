Former UGM Chancellor and Press Council Chairman Ichlasul Amal Passes Away

Heru Andriyanto
November 14, 2024 | 10:14 am
SHARE
Former UGM Chancellor and Press Council chairman Ichlasul Amal. (Photo courtesy of Gadjah Mada University)
Former UGM Chancellor and Press Council chairman Ichlasul Amal. (Photo courtesy of Gadjah Mada University)

Jakarta. Professor Ichlasul Amal, a respected international relations scholar and former Gadjah Mada University (UGM) chancellor as well as chairman of the Press Council, passed away on Thursday morning at a Jakarta hospital. He was 82 years old.

According to a statement from his family, the funeral will be held later today in Yogyakarta.

Ichlasul Amal studied international relations at UGM's Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, where he later dedicated his career as a lecturer and eventually served as dean.

In 1998, during Indonesia's reform movement that demanded an end to President Soeharto's authoritarian rule, Ichlasul joined thousands of students in protest. That same year, he became UGM’s chancellor.

Advertisement

After retiring from UGM, Ichlasul was appointed chairman of the Press Council, a role he held from 2003 to 2010.

As a political analyst, he was known for his nonpartisan and critical views on government policies, along with his unwavering commitment to press freedom.

Nursodik Gunaryo, a former student who is now a director at the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization, shared a memory of visiting Ichlasul’s home in Yogyakarta in 2014.

“I saw what a humble man he was. The professor lived in an unassuming housing complex despite his prestigious career as a chancellor and chairman of the Press Council. His car was modest, and so was the furniture in his home,” Nursodik wrote in a Facebook post. “I truly believe he was an exceptionally good man.”

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Misallocated Electricity Subsidies Cost Indonesia $75 Million a Month
Business 57 minutes ago

Misallocated Electricity Subsidies Cost Indonesia $75 Million a Month

  Indonesia could be losing up to Rp 1.2 trillion ($75.5 million) monthly due to misdirected electricity subsidies
Matt Gaetz Once Faced Sex Trafficking Investigation by Justice Department He Could Now Lead
News 2 hours ago

Matt Gaetz Once Faced Sex Trafficking Investigation by Justice Department He Could Now Lead

 Gaetz, a staunch Trump defender, has spent years enmeshed in scandals that threaten to derail his confirmation as attorney general.
Mount Lewotobi Eruption Forces Thousands to Evacuate, Urgent Relief Efforts Underway
News 2 hours ago

Mount Lewotobi Eruption Forces Thousands to Evacuate, Urgent Relief Efforts Underway

 The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) has claimed nine lives and displaced 13,116 people.
Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport
News 2 hours ago

Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport

 BMKG reported no volcanic ash from Mount Lewotobi over Bali, allowing flights at Bali’s International Airport to resume normal operations.
Prabowo Sees No Problem in Indonesia’s BRICS, OECD, CPTPP Ambitions
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Sees No Problem in Indonesia’s BRICS, OECD, CPTPP Ambitions

 Indonesia is open to joining economic blocs that can be helpful for Indonesia and its people, Prabowo says.
News Index

Most Popular

Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
1
Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
2
Kevin Diks Set to Debut for Indonesia in World Cup Qualifier Against Japan
3
Prabowo Tells US Investors He Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption
4
US Agrees to Help Indonesia Develop Small Nuclear Reactor
5
Indonesia Wants Israel Out of UN
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED