Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar

Candra Kurnia
January 19, 2025 | 4:28 am
This screen grab from a video shows former Indramayu councilor Robiin, second right, pleading for help over a claim that he is being taken captive by an online scam syndicate in Myanmar. (Videography)
This screen grab from a video shows former Indramayu councilor Robiin, second right, pleading for help over a claim that he is being taken captive by an online scam syndicate in Myanmar. (Videography)

Indramayu. A former councilor from the West Java regency of Indramayu, identified as Robiin, has appeared in a video pleading for help, claiming he was abducted and forced to work in a phone scam operation in Myanmar.

Robiin, along with three other unidentified Indonesian citizens, appeared in a video circulating on social media on Saturday. In the video, Robiin alleged that they were being held captive and tortured by an online scam syndicate operating in Myanmar.

In his plea, Robiin addressed President Prabowo Subianto directly.

“To Mr. Prabowo, our new president, please help us. We are being held captive and tortured in Myanmar. Please help us, Sir,” Robiin said.

Indramayu Regent Nina Agustina has reached out to Indonesian security authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency to take swift action to secure the release of the captives.

“We are determined to bring Robiin home and will do whatever it takes to make that happen,” Nina said.

Amelia Anggraini, a member of the House of Representatives’ defense and foreign affairs commission, also urged the government to investigate the incident and take immediate action to free the abductees.

“If the abduction report is true, the government must initiate an evacuation process. We will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon,” Amelia said.

She further suggested forming a dedicated task force to handle such cases.

“This task force is crucial because this is not an isolated incident. If our embassy in Yangon is understaffed, personnel from our embassies in Thailand and Malaysia can be deployed to support the rescue efforts,” she added.

Myanmar, under military rule, has become a notorious hub for criminal syndicates that exploit vulnerable individuals across Southeast Asia. These organizations have forced thousands into online scams, including romance fraud, fake investment schemes, and illegal gambling, according to a report from the Associated Press. Many victims are subjected to virtual slavery, with some syndicates also linked to drug trafficking operations.

